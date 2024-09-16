Game Balls: Saints Players Shine In Statement Victory Over Cowboys
The New Orleans Saints improved their record to 2-0 with a second straight rout. This time, it was the defending NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys who were the victim, getting dominated by a 44-19 score at home.
As was the case last week, the Saints took early control of the game and never looked back. They scored touchdowns on all five of their possessions through the first two quarters, leading to a franchise-record 35 first-half points.
There was a lot of anxiety around if/how New Orleans would control Dallas edge rushers Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. The offensive line responded with another outstanding game. Parsons and Lawrence combined for five total tackles, no sacks, and not even a single QB hit.
The Saints were nearly as good defensively. They allowed some 5 stiffened up on their side of the 50 and allowed Dallas only one touchdown when tackling broke down. New Orleans forced two turnovers, sacked QB Dak Prescott three times, and allowed only 68 yards on the ground and 3.2 per rush.
As well as the defense played, it was the offense that stood out in this victory. Blocking was superb, as mentioned above. Wideouts Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave shredded the Cowboys secondary. However, there were three standouts that slightly edged out the line, receivers, and any defender for this week's game balls.
Derek Carr
Carr played at an All-Pro level for the second week in a row. Against Dallas, he completed his first six attempts for an incredible 192 yards and two touchdowns. By halftime, he was 9 of 11 for 222 yards with two passing scores and another on the ground.
A third touchdown toss on their opening drive of the second half was nullified by penalty, but the Saints still scored touchdowns on Carr's first six drives. For the day, Carr completed 11 of his 16 throws for 246 yards and two scores. Once again, he often placed the ball perfectly for his receivers and progressed through his reads decisively.
Carr's first touchdown strike was a deep dagger to Shaheed for 70 yards, leading the receiver perfectly as he split Dallas coverage. His second was on a 57-yard screen to Kamara where Carr held the ball for a perfect amount of time for blocking to set up and Dallas defenders to descend into the backfield.
Most of Carr's throws to Olave were things of beauty. Two mid-range throws in particular hit Olave on the run to result in a big gain. It's only two games into a long season, but Saints' fans might very well have their quarterback.
Alvin Kamara
Kamara had a terrific afternoon. He rushed for a game-high 115 yards, scoring three touchdowns and averaging almost six yards per run. He'd catch only two passes, but they resulted in 65 yards and another score on a 57-yard catch and run.
The touchdown reception was vintage Kamara. He pulled in the pass despite bodies flying around him. After an outstanding block from LG Lucas Patrick sprung him to the second level, Kamara's elite vision allowed him to weave through the Cowboys defense for the score.
Kamara's longest run on the day was only 15 yards. However, his burst and strong blocking in front of him allowed him to get to the second level of the defense on nearly every rush.
In two games, Kamara has 198 yards rushing, is averaging 5.7 per carry, and has scored five times. It was expected that Kamara would be an ideal fit for Klint Kubiak's offense. The results so far have been spectacular.
Klint Kubiak
Over the first two games of 2023, the Saints scored 36 points, had three touchdowns, averaged 346 total yards, had 203 yards rushing while averaging 3.4 per run, converted 32% of their third downs, and allowed seven sacks.
In two games so far this season, the Saints have 91 points, 11 touchdowns, have averaged 406 total yards, rushed for 370 yards while averaging 4.9 per carry, converted 57% of their third downs, and have allowed two sacks.
Aside from Kamara (suspended) and LT Taliese Fuaga (at Oregon State), the on-field personnel is largely the same. The biggest difference is offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and an almost entirely new staff on that side of the ball.
Those numbers speak for themselves, but there's even more to like. New Orleans is beating defenses with execution, but also putting them on their heels with motion, formations, outstanding play design, and imaginative play-calling.
The Saints attacked the Dallas edge with off-tackle runs. That set up play-action, which Carr and the offensive line executed to perfection. Taysom Hill, Rashid Shaheed, and Chris Olave all took snaps from the running back position. Tight ends were the focus of the passing game in Week 1, while the wideouts became the focus on Sunday.
Kubiak's system keeps defenses off-balance and guessing. It's also utilizing the best attributes of their best players and setting up ideal matchups on every play.
Klint Kubiak and the New Orleans offense are the surprise of the NFL so far. The Saints may not average 40+ points all season, but there's now little reason to believe that this offense can't be a productive unit capable of matching the team's outstanding defense.