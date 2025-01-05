Gayle Benson, NFL Foundation Pledge $1 Million In Relief Following New Year's Tragedy
The cowardly terrorist act on Bourbon Street that ended in a horrific tragedy was a horrible way to kick off the new year. The city of New Orleans has been through enough over the years, and this latest event is yet another obstacle for it to overcome. Thankfully, the people in the city and the support it's received makes that more of a reality to rally back.
On Saturday, it was announced that Gayle Benson and the New Orleans Saints collaborated with the NFL Foundation to make a $1 million donation to support relief efforts for the victims of the New Year's Day tragedy.
Benson said, “Our community has experienced an unimaginable tragedy and our collective hearts are broken as we mourn for the victims and survivors on the New Year’s Day terror attack in New Orleans."
“As a league, our cities and teams compete at the highest levels of competition and share spirited rivalries. Our staffs and players work tirelessly towards achieving our goals and we share in victories and defeats. However, through football we are also united and we stand arm-in-arm against all forms of hatred. We will vanquish terror and fear with an unwavering resolve and purpose rooted in love, compassion and kindness. Our focus has always been on providing aid quickly and effectively, and we are grateful for the collaboration with both the Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF) and United Way to ensure that these funds reach those who need them most.”
The NFL Foundation matched the funds and contribution from Benson and the Saints, also contributing an additional $500,000. That brought the total contribution to $1 million.
“Our hearts go out to all those affected by the tragic events in New Orleans,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “The NFL is committed to standing with the resilient community of New Orleans during this difficult time.”
Over the years, Gayle Benson has pledged more than $4 million to GNOF, helping to create the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund. That has provided $1.9 million in grants to workers adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Benson actually donated $1.25 million back in July to the Greater New Orleans Foundation so the area would be prepared for the next disaster.
To donate to the Greater New Orleans Foundation, go here.