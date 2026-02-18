Spencer Rattler's time in New Orleans has been turbulent to say the least.

The 2024 fifth-round pick out of South Carolina won the Saints' starting quarterback role coming out of camp in 2025 after playing in seven games in his rookie season. Rattler went 1-7 in his eight starts, completing 67.7% of his passes for 1,586 yards and eight touchdowns with 167 rushing yards on just 31 carries.

But with 2025 second-round Tyler Shough coming off a strong rookie campaign, the writing now appears to be on the wall for Rattler's future in New Orleans.

Spencer Rattler named as a player that needs a change of scenery

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, ESPN's Aaron Schatz named Rattler, still just 25, as the player on the Saints who is most in need of a change of scenery.

"With a number of teams looking to make a change at quarterback, ESPN's Ben Solak has suggested Rattler as an option for a starting job next season," Schatz noted. "The Saints have clearly committed to Tyler Shough as their starter now. But Rattler had a very respectable 50.1 QBR in eight starts in 2025, which actually was higher than Shough's 48.8. Rattler has strong physical tools, but he also showed a better grasp of the mental aspects of the position last season."

Teams in need of a quarterback would be acquiring a quarterback with two years remaining on his rookie contract -- one who has shown signs of promise throughout his 16 appearances in New Orleans.

As for the Saints, it would make sense to explore trade options and find out if they may be able to recoup draft picks in exchange for the young and still-cheap quarterback. Tyler Shough has the support of the locker room and the front office, so why not secure a few extra picks to help his supporting cast?

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, and New York Jets are all notably rumored to be looking for a quarterback this offseason as they move on from their respective signal callers. The Los Angeles Rams could also make sense if Sean McVay and his brain trust believe that Rattler has upside to serve as the successor to NFL MVP Matthew Stafford.

A trade isn't certain, and having Rattler as a seasoned backup quarterback isn't a bad option for the Saints, but it seems likely that the front office in New Orleans will, at least, consider exploring a trade.

