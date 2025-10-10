Saints News Network

Here's What Potential Saints Chris Olave Trade Could Look Like

What would the Saints be able to get in return for Chris Olave this season?

Jul 30, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have multiple potential trade pieces they could look to dangle on the trade block this season. But the top two names are clear: Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara.

Not only are these two the Saints' best trade chips, but they're likely the Saints' best players in general. And New Orleans could look to trade one, if not both, of them before the trade deadline.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently discussed Olave as a big-time trade piece and listed his trade value as a 2026 conditional first-round pick, which would likely be more than enough for the Saints to consider moving him.

Saints could land first round pick in Chris Olave trade

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) reacts after a play against the New York Giants during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"If the Saints are looking to cash in veteran talent as part of their rebuild, wideout Chris Olave would likely be their top trade chip. The 25-year-old has two 1,000-yard seasons on his resume and appears to again be healthy after injuries limited him to eight games in 2024," Knox wrote. "Olave has started all five contests this year and caught 33 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown.

"The Ohio State product is also set to play on the fifth-year option in 2026, meaning he's under contract for two more seasons. And, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, teams believe the Saints will be willing to sell the 25-year-old. Olave should be high on the wish list of receiver-needy teams."

While it's easier to understand a Kamara trade than a potential Olave trade, it would be hard for the Saints to pass up on a first round pick.

Olave's future with the team is quite murky, so the Saints could look to trade him at his highest value, which is right now. If they believe they can sign him to a big contract extension, these trade rumors should quiet, but as of now, nothing like that has been reported.

So New Orleans could continue to lean into a rebuild by moving Olave in a big trade deadline deal. If a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, or other middle-of-the-pack team is willing to give up a first round pick for the Saints' star, it would be a no-brainer for New Orleans.

Zach Pressnell
