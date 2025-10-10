Saints Could Look To Add Generational Talent In 2026 NFL Draft
The New Orleans Saints have one of the worst quarterback rooms in football following Derek Carr's sudden retirement in the offseason.
Spencer Rattler hasn't been bad this year. In fact, he's been much better than many expected him to be. The Saints are 1-4 on the season and he's not the biggest problem on the roster. Still, there are a lot of people are the league who believe the Saints need to replace Rattler at the end of the season.
The easiest way for the Saints to replace Rattler would be through the NFL Draft. There are a few decent options at the top of the draft, but none of them seem like franchise options for the Saints. In fact, they might not be drastic upgrades over Rattler.
Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports recently predicted the Saints would use the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to select Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods rather than selecting a quarterback as many expect them to.
Saints predicted to draft Peter Woods over a QB in latest mock draft
"Peter Woods is a powerful, explosive interior defensive lineman who consistently wins at the point of attack with violent hands, low pad level and exceptional strength," Wilson wrote. "He's immovable against the run -- stacking, shedding and disrupting plays in the backfield while maintaining gap integrity -- and can overwhelm interior blockers. Though not reliant on a deep move set, Woods' athleticism, effort and persistence allow him to collapse pockets and create chaos from multiple alignments. "
The Saints will have a huge decision to make at the top of the first-round next year. If they reach on a quarterback, there's a decent chance it doesn't pan out. Instead, they could take a defensive star like Woods and continue waiting for their franchise quarterback in years to come.
Woods might be the best defensive player in the draft. In fact, he might be the best overall talent in the draft, so if the Saints can land him at pick No. 3, it seems like a steal. New Orleans needs to fix holes all over its entire roster, so a move like this would make a lot more sense than reaching for an iffy quarterback.
