How The Saints Can Slow A Dynamic Washington Offense In Week 15
The 5-8 New Orleans Saints host 8-5 Washington this afternoon in an important contest for both teams. New Orleans must almost win out and still get outside help to keep flickering playoff hopes alive. Washington currently holds the last playoff spot in the conference and would greatly strengthen their postseason outlook with a victory today.
One of the most disappointing units in the NFL this season has been the New Orleans defense. A team strength the last six seasons, it has crumbled into one of the worst units in the league.
Conversely, Washington has been one of the season's most pleasant surprises. A major reason for that is because of a dynamic offense that has beaten defenses in multiple ways. It's a unit led by explosive quarterback Jayden Daniels, the second overall choice in this year's draft and favorite for NFL Rookie of the Year.
The Saints have slowed few teams this year. Now, they face an offense that has carved up several better defenses on their schedule. Here is how the two units measure up going into today's Superdome matchup.
Saints Defense
Points Allowed: 14th (22.5/game)
Total Yards: 30th (380.5)
Passing: 28th (246.3)
• 13 interceptions (5th)
• 29 sacks
Rushing: 25th (134.2)
Rushing Average: 5.0 (32nd)
Third Downs: 9th
Red Zone: 8th
Second-year defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has been on a tear lately. Bresee leads the team in sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss (7) while adding 17 pressures, 4 tipped passes, and a blocked kick. Most of that production has come in the last three games, where he's been nearly unblockable at times.
Bresee's latest performance has slightly elevated a defensive line that has underachieved overall. Fellow tackles Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders have done little to make a positive impact on any games. Future Hall of Fame DE Cameron Jordan has shown some flashes of disruption, but is a shadow of the dominant player he once was.
Ends Carl Granderson and Chase Young have perhaps been most frustrating. They've combined for 8 sacks and 13 tackles for loss along with 31 QB hits and 55 pressures. Each have been inconsistent finishers, which is actually a microcosm for the entire defense.
The uneven (at best) performance of the defensive line has minimized the effectiveness of linebackers Demario Davis and Pete Werner. Davis, who has a team-high 90 tackles and an interception, continues to fly around the field but has only one sack/tackle for loss. Werner has dealt with some injuries but is still a fine complement to Davis and hard-nosed run defender.
Unlike the offense, the defense was relatively healthy for the first half of the year. That has changed over the second half as several defensive backs have missed time. With Paulson Adebo out for the year and Marshon Lattimore traded to Washington, that position has a new look.
Alontae Taylor was the team's most dynamic defensive player early in the season. Taylor has broken up a team-high 13 passes and is giving up a respectable 61% completion percentage when targeted. He also has four sacks, six QB hits, and eight tackles for loss among his 74 total stops.
The play of rookie CB Kool-Aid McKinstry was one of the reasons the Saints deemed Lattimore expendable. McKinstry has broken up five throws and gives up 61% completion percentage in man coverage, showcasing impressive man-to-man and ball skills. Ugo Amadi has played well as the slot corner.
Safety has been another spot that's been up and down. Will Harris is a heavy hitter and involved all over the field. Tyrann Mathieu leads the Saints with three interceptions and has broken up six passes while still expertly reading and baiting quarterbacks.
Mathieu has also been the main culprit for an entire defense that is arguably the worst tackling unit in the league. That, along with undisciplined play and the inability to make plays up front against the run or pass, has crippled the team all year. It's allowed even mediocre offenses to have their way consistently against a defense that was expected to carry New Orleans.
Washington Offense
Points Scored: 4th (28.9/game)
Total Yards: 4th (377.7)
Passing: 18th (220.7)
Rushing: 3rd (156.9)
Rushing Average: 5th (4.9)
Third Downs: 6th
Red Zone: 8th
There was no question how athletically gifted the Heisman Trophy winner from LSU was when Washington drafted him. What has surprised many is how poised and accurate Jayden Daniels has been in his first year.
Daniels is among the NFL leaders with a 69.6% completion percentage, throwing for at least 225 yards in seven of his 12 full games with 15 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He's also a dynamic dual-threat, rushing for 590 yards and an additional six scores.
Washington has protected their budding star passer reasonably well, with Daniels getting sacked 29 times. It's a physical group that has blown open holes for the rushing attack. While they aren't an overly athletic unit, they are a big-bodied bunch that has controlled the trenches reasonably well.
Leading Washington's backfield is third-year RB Brian Robinson. A powerful back with underrated athleticism, Robinson has 640 yards rushing and eight scores while averaging 4.6 per carry.
Robinson is also a capable receiver, though has just 12 catches for 105 yards this year. Chris Rodriguez and Jeremy McNichols provide decent depth behind Robinson, who has missed three games and most of two others.
Daniels also has two reliable pass catchers to rely on. Underrated wideout Terry McLaurin has 61 receptions for 896 yards and nine scores. Veteran 12th-year TE Zach Ertz continues to be productive, catching 52 balls for 501 yards and four touchdowns.
Losing WR Noah Brown to a probable season-ending injury hurts. However, Washington has two athletic wideouts in Dyami Brown and Olamide Zaccheaus for Daniels, along with promising rookie Luke McCaffrey. They also signed former Vikings WR K.J. Osborne this week and have activated slot specialist Jamison Crowder.
What to Watch
The Saints have been helpless against quarterbacks with decent mobility. That could spell disaster against an elite athlete like Daniels. They need to be disciplined in their rush assignments yet still put pressure on the rookie to force him into rushed throws and decisions. New Orleans also has to find a way to take away McLaurin and Ertz, Daniels' two favorite targets.
There's no Lattimore and Adebo, but Taylor and McKinstry are good corners. The key will be for the secondary to maintain coverage responsibilities and create big plays. Most importantly, they must not miss tackles when any ball carrier gets to the second level.
Along with containing Daniels, the Saints must limit the impact that Robinson has on the game by creating disruption at the line of scrimmage. These are things that New Orleans has too often failed to do all year long. Failing to do so again will likely result in the meaningful part of their season coming to an end.