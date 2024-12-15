Commanders vs. Saints: Don't Miss a Moment – Your Complete Game Day Guide
The Saints (5-8) enter Sunday as major underdogs when they take on the Commanders (8-5). There's tons of storylines to follow in Week 15, and the Superdome should provide a pretty good atmosphere for this matchup. New Orleans has to win this game, but it's going to take a village and more to be able to pull off the upset. Here's our weekly Pregame Report.
Week 15 Saints Pregame Report vs. Commanders
All-Time Series: Washington leads the all-time series 17-11. The home team has won three out of the past four matchups. Dan Quinn is 4-6 against New Orleans.
Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT) - Joe Davis, Greg Olsen and Pam Oliver (field reporter)
Where to Stream: FuboTV, YouTube, Saints App, NFL+
Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter); SIRIUSXM: Commanders Feed | Saints Feed
Referee: Shawn Hochuli
Current Lines: Commanders -7.5 (O/U at 43.5)
Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, Black pants
Last 5 Matchups
- 10/10/21 - Saints 33, Washington Football Team 22
- 10/8/18 - Saints 43, Redskins 19
- 11/19/17 - Saints 34, Redskins 31 (OT)
- 11/15/15 - Redskins 47, Saints 14
- 9/9/12 - Redskins 40, Saints 32
Broadcast Map (via 506 Sports): Most of the country will get the Cowboys-Panthers game. Both FOX and CBS have doubleheaders this weekend. Check your local listings to see which game you'll get to make the right plans for game day.
Saints Notes and Storylines for Week 15
HAENER UP: If you somehow didn't hear by now, Jake Haener will make the first start of his young career. He's going into this game with a 'nothing to lose' attitude, and we're anxious to see what he brings to the table. No one should be expecting this insane game, but a respectable outing of over 200 yards, a couple of combination touchdowns and 50-60% completion percentage sounds like a winning day. New Orleans will lean heavily on their ground game.
DANIELS RETURNS: A Jayden Daniels return to Louisiana has plenty of buzz to it. His time at LSU was more than memorable, and he's played extremely well in his rookie campaign. There will undoubtedly be a bit more red in the stands, but he's a player some Saints fans can get behind. If the Saints want to pull off a major upset, it'll start with having to keep up with Daniels for 60 minutes.
Saints vs. Commanders: What Must Happen for a Week 15 Upset
LATTIMORE'S DEBUT: Not surprisingly, but Marshon Lattimore has some extra motivation going into his Commanders debut. New Orleans traded arguably their best corner in franchise history to get some future assets to help retool in 2025, and a lot has changed since Lattimore was shipped out. He's beloved in the city, and fans should give him a great reception. The Saints have familiarity and should test him, but be obviously need to be cautious.
STAYING ALIVE: While the Saints have a very slim chance of making the postseason, the reality is they're going to need help today. They have to win out, but a Bucs loss to the Chargers would help them out in the long-term, assuming they win. The Falcons should get back into the mix when they play the Raiders on Monday, but again, New Orleans isn't out until they're out.