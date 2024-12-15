Saints News Network

Commanders vs. Saints: Don't Miss a Moment – Your Complete Game Day Guide

The Saints are back in the Superdome for one of the final times in the regular season, and they have a very tall order on Sunday when they host the Commanders.

John Hendrix

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (25) celebrates with running back Alvin Kamara (41) after a rushing touchdown during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (25) celebrates with running back Alvin Kamara (41) after a rushing touchdown during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Saints (5-8) enter Sunday as major underdogs when they take on the Commanders (8-5). There's tons of storylines to follow in Week 15, and the Superdome should provide a pretty good atmosphere for this matchup. New Orleans has to win this game, but it's going to take a village and more to be able to pull off the upset. Here's our weekly Pregame Report.

Week 15 Saints Pregame Report vs. Commanders

The Saints enter Sunday trying to pull off a massiv upset.
Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (90) celebrates with teammates after blocking a field goal during the fourth quarter by New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (not pictured) at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

All-Time Series: Washington leads the all-time series 17-11. The home team has won three out of the past four matchups. Dan Quinn is 4-6 against New Orleans.

Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT) - Joe Davis, Greg Olsen and Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Where to Stream: FuboTV, YouTube, Saints App, NFL+

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter); SIRIUSXM: Commanders Feed | Saints Feed

Referee: Shawn Hochuli

Current Lines: Commanders -7.5 (O/U at 43.5)

Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, Black pants

Last 5 Matchups

The last time these two played produced some major theatrics
Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) gestures after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
  • 10/10/21 - Saints 33, Washington Football Team 22
  • 10/8/18 - Saints 43, Redskins 19
  • 11/19/17 - Saints 34, Redskins 31 (OT)
  • 11/15/15 - Redskins 47, Saints 14
  • 9/9/12 - Redskins 40, Saints 32

Broadcast Map (via 506 Sports): Most of the country will get the Cowboys-Panthers game. Both FOX and CBS have doubleheaders this weekend. Check your local listings to see which game you'll get to make the right plans for game day.

Commanders-Saints game is projected in red on FOX.
Commanders-Saints game is projected in red on FOX. / 506 Sports

Saints Notes and Storylines for Week 15

Jake Haener is up
Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener (3) calls for the ball from center Erik McCoy (78) against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

HAENER UP: If you somehow didn't hear by now, Jake Haener will make the first start of his young career. He's going into this game with a 'nothing to lose' attitude, and we're anxious to see what he brings to the table. No one should be expecting this insane game, but a respectable outing of over 200 yards, a couple of combination touchdowns and 50-60% completion percentage sounds like a winning day. New Orleans will lean heavily on their ground game.

DANIELS RETURNS: A Jayden Daniels return to Louisiana has plenty of buzz to it. His time at LSU was more than memorable, and he's played extremely well in his rookie campaign. There will undoubtedly be a bit more red in the stands, but he's a player some Saints fans can get behind. If the Saints want to pull off a major upset, it'll start with having to keep up with Daniels for 60 minutes.

Saints vs. Commanders: What Must Happen for a Week 15 Upset

LATTIMORE'S DEBUT: Not surprisingly, but Marshon Lattimore has some extra motivation going into his Commanders debut. New Orleans traded arguably their best corner in franchise history to get some future assets to help retool in 2025, and a lot has changed since Lattimore was shipped out. He's beloved in the city, and fans should give him a great reception. The Saints have familiarity and should test him, but be obviously need to be cautious.

STAYING ALIVE: While the Saints have a very slim chance of making the postseason, the reality is they're going to need help today. They have to win out, but a Bucs loss to the Chargers would help them out in the long-term, assuming they win. The Falcons should get back into the mix when they play the Raiders on Monday, but again, New Orleans isn't out until they're out.

Published
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News