ICYMI: Vegas Sims Saints SB LVI, Kamara's New Cereal, The Jameis-Tre'Quan Connection, Sean Payton on Movie Set, Jared Cook Blasphemes & Fumbles Again!

Notable NFL football news will be scarce over the next month until training camps officially open for the 32 teams. Still, down in the bayou, New Orleans Saints football news keeps the Who Dat Nation engaged and ready for more.

In today's ICYMI [in case you missed it], Vegas simulations favor the Saints in SB LVI, Jameis and Tre'Quan re-connect, Alvin Kamara's new cereal, Sean Payton dons a wig, and Jared Cook takes shots at the Saints' offense.

VEGAS LIKES THE SAINTS

Sportsline's advanced projection model simulated the 2021 season and predicted the 2022 Super Bowl odd after 10,000 season simulations. Guess what? The model likes the New Orleans Saints.

Without Drew Brees and having no starter penciled-in, the Sportsline model gives New Orleans +2500 odds. "New Orleans wins Super Bowl LVI in 5.1 percent of of the simulations," and they are a strong value pick for oddsmakers, according to Sportsline's website.

2022 Super Bowl odds to win

Chiefs +525

Buccaneers +650

Bills +1300

Ravens +1400

Rams +1400

49ers +1400

Packers +1600

Browns +1800

Broncos +2000

Colts +2500

Saints +2500

Seahawks +2500

Saints News Source: Sportsline & CBS Sports

ALVIN KAMARA'S KING CRUNCH

The New Orleans All-Pro running back and entrepreneur has a new venture. PLB Sports & Entertainment shared with Saints News Network the announcement of their new partnership with Kamara.

PLB Sports & Entertainment created Doug Flutie's 'Flutie Flakes.' On Monday, they plan to "launch Kamara’s King Crunch cereal, a honey-oat bunch profile.

The cereal bearing Kamara’s name will be available online at PLBSE.com and locally in select Rouses Markets across Louisiana in the Fall of 2021." A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Children's Bureau of New Orleans in Greater New Orleans.

“I’m very excited about creating my own cereal box,” said Kamara. “I get to live out a childhood dream and help support the incredible work that the Children’s Bureau of New Orleans is doing to bring mental wellness resources to kids and families in the city."

Saints News Source: PLBSE.com

SEAN PAYTON'S MOVIE CAMEO

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will have a small role in his Adam Sandler's produced biopic movie starring Kevin James. TMZ reported Payton with a black wig and coveralls on at the set of the film.

Hold on Who Dat Nation, it's 'bout to get funny!

Saints News Source: TMZ.com

JAMEIS AND TRE'QUAN ARE BONDING

I had positive takeaways from New Orleans Saints minicamp held last week at Saints headquarters in Metairie, LA.

Jameis Winston and Tre'Quan Smith spoke about their offseason workout sessions and how the two players spent time together getting to know one another. These are good signs for an offense that will be without Drew Brees after 15 seasons.

Jameis and Tre'Quan continued their workouts this week, and RealSuperNola tagged Saints News Network via Instagram. Take a look at their session.

JARED COOK BLASPHEMES & FUMBLES AGAIN

The former Saints tight end Jared Cook may be salty after the team decided to release him from his contract during the cap-saving offseason purge by general manager Mickey Loomis.

The Los Angeles Chargers player told media, the "talent on the Chargers roster reminds him of the Saints." Then followed up and subtly took a shot at the Saints' unit, saying, "this offense [Chargers] has the potential to be “high powered" "We probably got better talent here than we had in New Orleans."

Saints fans reacted to the blow on social media: "Fumblelina" and "Jared Cook really dropped the ball with this comment!" and "The only way he doesn’t drop the ball is with pine tar" and "How many times you think we gone hear “and that’s a fumble by TE Jared Cook” next season?"

