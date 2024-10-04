Saints News Network

Inside Scoop: Latest Saints Attendance Updates From Practice

The Saints are still missing some key players from practice, and there's two more absences worth noting after Friday.

John Hendrix

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver A.T. Perry (17) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
After viewing the open portion of Saints practice made available to the media on Friday, we have a little bit better idea on who might be ready to go for Monday night's game against the Chiefs.

For starters, New Orleans waived wide receiver A.T. Perry, which was quite shocking. He was dealing with a hamstring injury after recovering from a hand injury that he suffered in practice on a fluke play. Let the Davante Adams speculation begin if it hasn't already. There was a new player out there for the Saints at center wearing No. 61, and it appears to be Connor McGovern. Practice squad offensive lineman Chris Reed was not spotted for a second straight day.

Taysom Hill (ribs), Cesar Ruiz (knee), Shane Lemieux (ankle) and Payton Turner (knee) were among those who were not spotted during the open window. Willie Gay Jr. (hand) was around, but not participating and had a brace/splint on his left hand. Lucas Patrick was also not participating and was spotted leaving practice prior to stretch.

Kendre Miller (hamstring) was also present and participating again, and appeared to be doing a little more than the previous day, as was Demario Davis (hamstring). The official injury report will drop later on Friday, so we'll get a definitive update on Patrick. Maybe it's encouraging, but Shane Lemieux was in the locker room on Thursday and Taysom Hill has been around the facility.

