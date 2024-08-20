Inside Trevor Penning’s Preseason Saints Performance: Every Snap Counts
After looking at the tape, did Trevor Penning perform well or not?
Whether it's warranted or not, Saints right tackle Trevor Penning is under a microscope. The first preseason game against the Cardinals left a lot to the imagination, and he then had a target on his back during the week. We obviously wanted to see how he'd respond, particularly in joint practices with the 49ers, but those got canceled. The starters got plenty of work against San Francisco as a result, and Penning alone got 32 snaps. After a rewatch, what was his night like? Let's dive in.
Breaking Down Trevor Penning's Evening Against the 49ers
- Snap 1: Was able to push No. 51 aside to help Taysom Hill with his run.
- Snap 2: Pushed his defensive tackle to the left side on the designed play action fake to the right for Derek Carr.
- Snap 3: Got pushed back by No. 51 on the initial rush and he ran into Jamaal Williams, but the pressure was more from Cesar Ruiz's assignment.
- Snap 4: Got a little help from Ruiz on No. 92 initially, as he worked inside more. Penning ended up pushing him down to the ground.
- Snap 5: He and Ruiz did a good job standing up No. 92 on the run play, but Chris Olave missed the block.
- Snap 6: No problems with No. 58 on the rush. Did a nice job pushing him outside.
- Snap 7: Foster Moreau did a nice job on No. 51 to start and Penning finished him off to push him outside to allow Moreau to get a pass in the flats. His placement looked good.
- Snap 8: Pushed No. 51 outside and he countered with a nice spin, but it was too late. The lane was open for Jamaal Williams thanks to some really solid blocking by Cesar Ruiz and Taysom Hill.
- Snap 9: Handled No. 69 who came downhill on the big Taysom Hill run to the left side.
- Snap 10: Good pop off the snap with eye discipline in the pass pro rep that resulted in a big hookup to Chris Olave. Once again, Moreau was on the defender (No. 58) to start and then hit another 49ers defender and Penning played clean up.
- Snap 11: Got a little help from Taysom Hill to start but held up fine on the Williams run to the right that went for a loss.
- Snap 12: No chance for No. 58 as he just tossed him aside on the running play to Jordan Mims.
- Snap 13: No. 58 got him a little on this rush and pushed him back to make the pocket collapse some. Honestly thought Penning was a little early on the play. It still led to a completion.
- Snap 14: Steered No. 58 wide on the 4th-and-5 play and was able to hang on until the throw was made. Some of those draw holding calls. Pressure was coming from the left side on that play with Landon Young missing his guy.
- Snap 15: Came across the formation to finish No. 69 and made him fall over No. 51 on the big Williams run. Went to the left side.
- Snap 16: Pushed No. 91 back a few yards initially, who came back into the pile to help stop the run. Penning then pushed the linebacker (No. 45) on the next level.
- Snap 17: No. 91 beat him to start with the swim move but he was able to recover and get back onto him.
- Snap 18: Williams run to the left and he latched on to No. 92 and wasn't letting him get into the play.
- Snap 19: Can't ask for much better from him on No. 58 on the passing play.
- Snap 20: He and Erik McCoy teamed up to block No. 92 and then was only able to get a hand on No. 51. However, he wasn't able to get in on the play.
- Snap 21: Thought this was a Jordan Mims touchdown, but regardless he finished No. 92 after an initial double-team with Ruiz.
- Snap 22: Solid rep on No. 90 for the 4th-and-Goal touchdown with Taysom Hill.
- Snap 23: Couldn't make out the rusher, but he didn't have a shot on Spencer Rattler's first pass that connected with Equanimeous St. Brown.
- Snap 24: Didn't have anyone to block orignally but then helped Adam Prentice on No. 50. Jordan Mims did a nice job to make something happen to get the first.
- Snap 25: Good engagement with No. 91 to start, as Penning got a little chip help from Kevin Rader. The defensive end shed off the block later and then came in to help stop the inside run.
- Snap 26: This was the strip-sack on Rattler. Pretty good rep by No. 91 as he pushed him back to Rattler. Kyle Hergel came in to help finish him off, but in the process that might allowed another defender to get in there.
- Snap 27: Came downhill trying to block No. 66, who got a hand on James Robinson. The run still went for a good gain.
- Snap 28: Good rep on No. 91 in pass protection. Kyle Hergel came over to help as well, but it didn't look like Penning needed much on that play.
- Snap 29: No. 66 couldn't even push him on this play. They ran to the right side and it's one reason it worked.
- Snap 30: This was the bad snap. Penning got away with a hold after what looked like a pretty good block originally.
- Snap 31: Clear passing play on 3rd-and-16. He was helping out Kevin Rader with No. 91. They did a nice job taking care of his rush, but he did get closer to Rattler as the play broke down and he scrambled out of the pocket.
- Snap 32: Kneel down.
While it was far from perfect, the Saints offensive tackle had a positive game overall and it should hopefully be a necessary building block for his confidence going forward.
