Jameis Winston Gives A Pep Talk To His 'Say Hey' Teammates, Then Hits An Inside-The-Park Homerun at Rickwood Field
Celebrities and stars from across the world have descended on the legendary Rickwook Field in honor of the Negro Leagues, especially Willie Mays.
On Tuesday, June 18, Mays passed away at 93 in Palo Alto, California. He initially planned to make the trip for the historic game between the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals, but it wasn't to be.
Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston led an inspirational moment with the celebrity "Say Hey" team before they took the field in the Barnstorm Celebrity Softball game. He asked his teammates, "What do we need to do today?" They responded, "Win!" "And that's the only thing that matters. We represent who?" The team said, "Us." He closed, "No!" The Say Hey Kid." None other than Willie Mays.
Later, Winston hit an inside-the-park home run to give team "Say Hey" a 4-0 lead. He proceeded to do a hybrid dance of "The Griddy" and "Crip Walk" as he crossed home plate.
Jameis Winston grew up playing baseball and football at Hueytown High School in Bessemer, which is located less than 13 miles from Rickwood Field. Due to his baseball talent, the Texas Rangers drafted him in the 15th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.
One of the reasons he chose Florida State was that the school allowed him to be a pitcher and quarterback for the Seminoles. Winston had an ERA of 1.95 in two seasons while pitching 60.1 innings with a 2-2 record.
Winston signed a one-year free-agent contract valued at $4 million with the Cleveland Browns this offseason to back up their starter, Deshaun Watson.
Head Groundskeeper Jabreil Weir considers Rickwood Field the "Holy Grail of Baseball." He has a point. Many of baseball's outstanding figures, including Willie Ways, Babe Ruth, Satchel Paige, and Reggie Jackson, have an imprint on Rickwood Field's storied past.