Ex-Saints CB Janoris Jenkins' Rolls-Royce Wraith Disappears from Airport

Former New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins' Rolls-Royce vanishes from a parking lot at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) before kickoff of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

JANORIS JENKINS CAR DISAPPEARS IN ATLANTA

On May 5, 2021, former New Orleans Saints cornerback, Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins, left Atlanta for a trip to Florida.

Jenkins parked his Rolls-Royce Wraith in one of the airport's parking lots.

When he returned, his vehicle was missing.

The tale becomes more bizarre with the fact that no airport representative can explain the $300K+ car's disappearance. (MSRP on 2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith start at $330K)

Why?

Because one of the busiest airports in the world has video footage of Jenkins' arrival in the car, but not of the expensive vehicle's departure from the parking area.

According to TMZ, Jenkins officially reported the missing car to the Atlanta Police department on May 26.

JANORIS JENKINS' INSTAGRAM POST

Jackrabbit's Instagram post detailed the circumstances around the incident.

On Wednesday May 5th, 2021 I parked my (Rolls-Royce Wraith) at Jackson Hartsfeld Atlanta airport to catch a flight to West Palm Beach. When I returned to retrieve my vehicle it was nowhere to be found. I immediately asked to speak with the manager of who was in charge ... to locate camera footage or find some type of answers pertaining to my missing vehicle. They gave me the complete run around! I was told they have footage of my vehicle arriving but no footage of it leaving. Nothing makes sense! I went to the proper authorities outside of the airport as well which is the Atlanta police department. However, the airport was in no way shape or form empathetic, concerned or in shock that something like this could even happen. I understand very well that unfortunate events like this do happen but these types of establishments are supposed to provide SAFETY, comfort and most of all a customer service that is unmatched. Be aware of this airport, it’s distasteful staff, and please think twice before parking your vehicle here! I’m now short a quarter million dollars of an asset that I own with no help from the airport. Pls Share share share!! Janoris Jenkins Instagram Post

JANORIS JENKINS IS CUT, FINDS NEW TEAM

New Orleans released Jenkins on March 11 and saved $7M in cap space. Jenkins' contract guaranteed $1.2 million with $11.2 million in salary and bonuses due in 2021.

Jenkins, 32, was New Orleans' starting cornerback opposite of All-Pro cornerback Marshon Lattimore the previous two seasons.

Tennessee signed Jenkins on March 16 as they revised their secondary by releasing Malcolm Butler and Adoreé Jackson.

Jenkins has appeared in 128 NFL games during his eight-season career.

Jackrabbit posted career stats of 26 interceptions, 118 passes defended, six forced fumbles, and eight touchdowns from interceptions.

