Last Man Standing: Alvin Kamara Leads Another Depleted Saints Backfield Against Carolina
Alvin Kamara will again almost singlehandedly lead the New Orleans Saints rushing attack as his team plays at the Carolina Panthers this Sunday. That Kamara is the team's primary offensive weapon is no surprise. Because of injuries at the position, he may also be the team's only viable option at running back.
Kamara leads the Saints with 505 yards rushing through eight games, averaging 4.2 per carry and scoring six of his team's 10 rushing touchdowns. He's also added 307 yards as a receiver on a team-high 40 receptions. Aside from WR Chris Olave (31 catches), no other player on the active roster has more than 18 receptions.
After over 100 scrimmage yards in each of the first four games, Kamara broke a string of three straight outings of under 70 yards with a 122-yard performance last week against the Chargers. Included in that was a season-best 55 receiving yards.
Injuries are hitting the New Orleans backfield hard again this week. Kendre Miller (hamstring) will miss yet another game because of injury, which should come as zero surprise anymore. Jamaal Williams is also considered doubtful for this week because of a groin injury.
Taysom Hill is the most consistent runner on the roster outside of Kamara anyway. Hill has had his own injury problems this year, appearing in only four of the team's eight contests. However, he was healthy enough to return to action last week against the Chargers after missing four of the previous five outings.
Hill has just 97 yards on the ground this year. He's finished second on the team in rushing behind Kamara for the last three years, picking up a combined 1,350 yards on the ground over that span while scoring 29 rushing touchdowns in the last seven years.
Part of what makes Hill and Kamara so dangerous is their tremendous versatility. The Saints must be able to provide another legitimate backfield threat to maximize their versatile skills. Kamara and Hill can feed off each other to a point, but another back must emerge for them to each line up around the formation more effectively.
With Miller out again and Williams likely joining him on the sideline, the options for the offense will be limited. The Saints do have two young backs on their practice squad. Expect at least one, if not both, to be called into duty against Carolina.
Jordan Mims
Undrafted out of Fresno State in 2023, Mims spent most of last season on the Saints practice squad after being released by the Buffalo Bills. He'd see action in two games last season, playing 13 special teams snaps and three on offense without a touch.
A solid training camp and preseason cemented a spot on the active roster for Mims this summer. He wouldn't see a great deal of action behind Kamara and Williams. Most of his work came in a rout to Tampa Bay, when he ran once for five yards and caught two passes for another 13 yards. He also rushed four times for 11 yards in the opening day blowout of Carolina.
The Saints released Mims last weekend. They added them back to their practice squad just a few days later. With Miller and likely Williams on the shelf, he seems almost certain to get a call-up to the roster for Sunday.
Mims also adds value as a kickoff returner. With WR Rashid Shaheed out for the season, the Saints have been using Kendre Miller and Jamaal Williams in that role. If elevated, Mims could even be the number two back to Kamara in many situations.
Jacob Kibodi
A fan favorite, Kibodi came to New Orleans as an undrafted rookie this offseason out of Louisiana after starting his collegiate career at Texas A&M. He ran for 729 yards and scored 8 touchdowns for the Ragin Cajuns last season.
Despite a solid preseason where he was second to Mims in rushing yards, Kibodi was among the final cuts in late August. He was added back to the practice squad, where he remained until the Saints released him in early October. After last Sunday's loss and injuries to Miller and Williams, New Orleans re-signed him to the practice squad this week.
At 6'1" and 225-Lbs., Kibodi is a hard power runner. He may lack the open field elusiveness and versatility of Mims and certainly Kamara. However, he can be a tough inside runner and adds value in short yardage situations if elevated against the Panthers.
Facing Carolina
The Panthers enter Week 9 ranked dead last in points allowed and 31st in total defense. They are also ranked last against the run, surrendering an average of over 156 yards per game on the ground. Carolina has allowed six opposing ball carriers to gain at least 75 yards against them, including two 100-yard rushers.
New Orleans is getting starting quarterback Derek Carr back after a three-game injury absence. However, Saints offensive success is predicated on establishing the run. They come into Week 9 ranked 21st in both total offense and rushing yardage.
The Saints had 180 yards rushing in a 47-10 opening Sunday blowout of Carolina. They had 370 yards on the ground in their first two games, but have averaged 93.5 yards rushing and 3.7 per carry in six games since.
Kamara had 83 of those rushing yards against Carolina in Week 1, adding 27 more as a receiver. In 12 career games against the Panthers, Kamara has averaged just 57 yards rushing but scored eight touchdowns. He's also averaged around five receptions in those games, but only for around 30 yards. New Orleans will likely need more in both categories if they are to win this weekend.
Derek Carr's return will certainly boost the offense. Taysom Hill's presence gives the Saints an extra element of power and unpredictability. But it's Alvin Kamara that will be the ultimate key to any offensive success that the Saints will have this Sunday.