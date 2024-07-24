Linebacker Competition Could Elevate New Orleans Saints Defense
Since arriving to the New Orleans Saints as a free agent in 2018, Demario Davis has consistently been one of the NFL's top defenders at any position. Over his six years with the Saints, Davis has 70 tackles for loss, 30 sacks, 66 QB hits, three interceptions, 54 passes broken up, and six fumbles forced or recovered while averaging nearly 120 tackles per year.
More than just filling up a stat sheet, Davis has transformed New Orleans into one of the league's better defenses because of his elite awareness and instincts. One issue the Saints have had is finding an ideal complement alongside Davis. Alex Anzalone, Kwon Alexander, and Kaden Elliss had their moments, but also dealt with injury issues and were somewhat limited.
New Orleans has a demanding defense that puts a lot of responsibility on the linebacker position. Davis is now 35 and heading into his 12th season. While still playing at a high level, it's more important than ever to find him a playmaking running mate.
One battle to watch this year's training camp will be at linebacker, where a player who's excelled alongside Davis will try to fend off an explosive free-agent addition. Each will have to be at the top of their game to earn the job, which could elevate the Saints to another level defensively.
Linebacker Battle
• Pete Werner
• Willie Gay Jr
Pete Werner
New Orleans selected Werner out of Ohio State with a second-round choice in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 60th overall pick and sixth off-ball linebacker off the board, Werner has been a steady presence for this defense since his rookie year.
Werner, 25, has averaged over 78 tackles per year over his three seasons, including an impressive 173 in the last two years. He's also broken up four passes with an interception, forced or recovered four fumbles, and has a half sack with 11 stops for loss.
A heady player with excellent awareness, Werner also has underrated athleticism and is outstanding against the run. However, he struggles in space or in coverage and has rarely made the huge momentum-changing plays for his team.
There is no doubting the importance of Werner to the New Orleans defense. He's a steady player who will be a fixture in several packages. Unless he's able to create more big plays, however, he could have some of his reps taken this season by a free-agent acquisition.
Willie Gay Jr.
A second-round choice in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State by the Kansas City Chiefs, Gay has been an integral part of three AFC titles and two Super Bowl champions. Over four seasons with the Chiefs, Gay has four interceptions, 23 passes broken up, 5.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and six fumbles forced or recovered.
Gay, 26, is a lightning fast defender with underrated awareness. He has the size to play in the tackle box but is at his best in space in pursuit or coverage roles. He's shown great improvement in recent years with his ability to smoothly disengage from blocks to get to the ball.
Gay's speed alone should bolster the New Orleans defense. Often used as a spy against athletic quarterbacks, he'll be able to shore up what's been a major defensive weakness for the Saints. Gay's instincts will also be put to the test in the demanding New Orleans scheme under Dennis Allen.
On paper, what Werner and Gay do best is where the other has had some inconsistencies in their careers. Both are expected to see a ton of action for the Saints in packages that best suit their abilities. Neither are going to be taking reps away from Davis, but will instead be competing for the second linebacker spot when the Saints use their two-linebacker sets.
We'll definitely see Davis, Gay, and Werner on the field at the same time in what looks to be the best trio of linebackers this defense has had in several years. Gay and Werner will also push each other, therefore creating a unit capable of even more big plays this season.