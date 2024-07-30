Madden 25: Saints Veteran S Tyrann Mathieu Earns Top 5 Safety Ranking
The popular EA Sports Madden 25 game is gearing up for a major release next month but is teasing player ratings to get fans excited for its arrival. On Monday, they released their top safety ratings, and Saints veteran safety Tyrann Matthieu came in at No. 5 with a 91 rating on the game. Only Jessie Bates, Antoine Winfield, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Derwin James rated higher than Matthieu.
This upcoming season marks the third with the New Orleans Saints for the former Super Bowl champion. Matthieu was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2013, played a season in Houston, and eventually signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. He won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019.
The 'Honey Badger' has garnered plenty of praise this offseason, including making the Top 100 NFL Players list for 2025. He and fellow defensive teammate Demario Davis were the only Saints to appear on the Top 100 Players list. Matthieu came in at No. 92, given much respect for his versatility on the field.
"Even at the age of 32, he continues to be a playmaker on defense. He has a knack for the ball and can do a lot of things. He can play near the line of scrimmage and also excel on the back end."
The hometown product played in all 17 games last season and grabbed four interceptions. New Orleans then agreed to a 2-year extension with him earlier this offseason. The 12-year veteran will play a key mentor role, with a young safety room looking to Matthieu for wisdom and support. Matthieu is a former three-time Pro-Bowler, 3-time All-Pro First Team, and is a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team.
Madden 25 will debut on August 16 on PlayStation 4 & 5, Windows, and Xbox Series S/X. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is the game's cover athlete.