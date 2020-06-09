Deuce McAllister: "Brees' apologies were sincere"

"There's still work to be done. He's willing to be a positive figure in the change process that has to occur.”- Saints Radio Analyst Deuce McAllister on Drew Brees' apology

During an interview with Yahoo Interview, New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees said he “Will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” The comments started a social media storm that included backlash from celebrities, teammates, and other NFL players. Brees has since apologized via Instagram with a lengthy post and later a video. Brees said his words “lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy.”

Some of Brees' teammates, both current and former, have accepted the apologies. Some NFL players have not been convinced his apology was sincere. However, this is not the case for New Orleans Saints legend and radio analyst Deuce McAllister.

"The apologies, I do know they're sincere. Some people may say it was a press release, and people will say any PR firm you work with can write that [but] Let me see you do a video, that's what he did." Deuce told Sirius XM NFL Radio on Saturday.

McAllister did admit that his former teammate's comments hurt and shared his frustration with his comments.

“As a teammate and getting to know him and in my role working with the Saints now...when you heard and saw the comment, you were hurt. You were hurt because it was something that was said but has nothing to do with what’s going on currently. But throughout the country, it hurts you because his stance hasn’t changed. He hadn’t tried to grow. What I mean by that is listening to minority teammates of yours and hearing the message they're trying to deliver. He still feels this way as other people feel this way. But, these individuals that are protesting and asking for change, that took the spotlight off that conversation. That was just another distraction of where the conversation needs to be. When it comes to the national public, McAllister admits Brees' apology will not change everyone's mind. Adding "There is still work to be done" but that he knows Brees can be a "positive figure in the change process that has to occur".

"The conversation regarding race in America is not going to be easy. When you talk about the leader of your franchise, he needs more education and more direction to listen. You're not going to change everyone's opinion, but are they willing to listen to another point of view and he is. Does that forgive everything? No it does not and he knows that. There's still work to be done. He's willing to be a positive figure in the change process that has to occur.”

