Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Deuce McAllister: "Brees' apologies were sincere"

BtBoylan

"There's still work to be done. He's willing to be a positive figure in the change process that has to occur.”- Saints Radio Analyst Deuce McAllister on Drew Brees' apology

During an interview with Yahoo Interview, New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees said he “Will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”  The comments started a social media storm that included backlash from celebrities, teammates, and other NFL players. Brees has since apologized via Instagram with a lengthy post and later a video. Brees said his words “lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy.” 

Some of Brees' teammates, both current and former, have accepted the apologies. Some NFL players have not been convinced his apology was sincere. However, this is not the case for New Orleans Saints legend and radio analyst Deuce McAllister. 

"The apologies, I do know they're sincere. Some people may say it was a press release, and people will say any PR firm you work with can write that [but] Let me see you do a video, that's what he did." Deuce told Sirius XM NFL Radio on Saturday.

McAllister did admit that his former teammate's comments hurt and shared his frustration with his comments.

“As a teammate and getting to know him and in my role working with the Saints now...when you heard and saw the comment, you were hurt. You were hurt because it was something that was said but has nothing to do with what’s going on currently. But throughout the country, it hurts you because his stance hasn’t changed. He hadn’t tried to grow. What I mean by that is listening to minority teammates of yours and hearing the message they're trying to deliver. He still feels this way as other people feel this way. But, these individuals that are protesting and asking for change, that took the spotlight off that conversation. That was just another distraction of where the conversation needs to be.

When it comes to the national public, McAllister admits Brees' apology will not change everyone's mind. Adding "There is still work to be done" but that he knows Brees can be a "positive figure in the change process that has to occur".

"The conversation regarding race in America is not going to be easy. When you talk about the leader of your franchise, he needs more education and more direction to listen. You're not going to change everyone's opinion, but are they willing to listen to another point of view and he is. Does that forgive everything? No it does not and he knows that. There's still work to be done. He's willing to be a positive figure in the change process that has to occur.”

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Fast Start to 2020 is Imperative for the Saints Championship Hopes

New Orleans must take advantage of an overlooked edge to sprint out of the gates in 2020.

Bob Rose

Saints Built for Continued Success for Life After Brees

Whoever the next New Orleans Orleans quarterback is will have enormous expectations to live up to, but will inherit a talented roster built for sustained success.

Bob Rose

by

Dr.C

Former Saints LB Vilma joins Fox as NFL Game Analyst

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker and Super Bowl XLIV Champion Jonathan Vilma has joined Fox Sports as an NFL game analyst.

BtBoylan

Saints Michael Thomas organizes "What If I Was George Floyd" Video, NFL & Goodell responds.

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas headways video featuring multiple NFL Stars challenging the NFL to make a statement on peaceful protests against police brutality.

BtBoylan

What's next for Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints, and Who Dat Nation?

Drew Brees, the New Orleans Saints team, the Who Dat Nation must address the issues before the team can begin their quest for a second Lombardi trophy in 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

MattySolo

Saints players watched from the sidelines in support of Brees' response to Trump

Drew Brees handled the praise from President Trump as his Saints teammates needed to view from the sidelines in support.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

HonorYourVets

Drew Brees Apology: "I lacked awareness, and any type of compassion, or empathy"

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees issued an apology via Instagram for his comments to Yahoo Finance on Wednesday.

BtBoylan

by

footballer20

Drew Brees' empathetic response counters Trump's praise; his teammates and Who Dat Nation took notice

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees responded to President Trumps' praise with differing opinions on the American flag.

Kyle T. Mosley

Bayou Blitz: Dr. Reef shares Alvin Kamara's Workout Regimen

The Bayou Blitz Podcast welcomes guest Dr. Sharif Tabbah to our studio to discuss the workout regimen of Saints RB Alvin Kamara, LB Kiko Alonso, and former Saints RB Mark Ingram II.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints held a team meeting on Drew Brees' comments and apology, Shaq attended

The New Orleans Saints held a team meeting Thursday Night to discuss Drew Brees' comments and apology.

BtBoylan