Michael Thomas Critical Of Derek Carr, Saints Coaches After Chris Olave Injury
Michael Thomas posted unflattering comments about Derek Carr and Saints coaches.
Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is igniting discussions on social media regarding the Chris Olave injury. Thomas had some strong opinions about Derek Carr and the coaching staff of the Saints.
Also, he posted a video of a Saints fan who believes the franchise should "trade the quarterback, man."
- "They fired all them coaches trying to cover his flaws up he still doing the __________".
- "Derek Carr for you I been told yall _______ sad "
- "Dude scary and panic and just throw the ball. Get him the _______ out of here he so _______."
- "Dude tried to lie and say I was jealous of them making Chris WR1 whole time he can't even get him a decent ball."
Michael Thomas is a free agent but has not been signed by any NFL team this season.
