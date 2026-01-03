Saints Announce Quarterback Move Before Falcons Matchup

The New Orleans Saints will conclude their season on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints enter the contest riding a four-game winning streak with a chance to continue the streak against arguably their top rival. While neither team will make the playoffs, it will still be an intriguing contest simply because of the rivalry.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Ahead of the contest, the Saints shared a few roster moves on Saturday, including the fact that quarterback Jake Haener has been elevated from the practice squad for the matchup.

The Saints made moves on Saturday

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks to New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener (3) during warmups at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"The New Orleans Saints have signed tight end Treyton Welch from the practice squad to the active roster and also elevated quarterback Jake Haener and running back Nyheim Miller-Hines to the active roster (standard elevations) for Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons," the Saints announced.

This move makes sense. Tyler Shough is expected to make his ninth start in the National Football League on Sunday. Shough popped up on the Injury Report throughout the week with what was designated as a hip injury, but was a full participant throughout the week in practice.

On the flip side, backup quarterback Spencer Rattler also popped up in the Injury Report throughout the week with a right finger injury and didn't participate in practice from Wednesday through Friday.

Haener hasn't appeared in a game this season, and that trend likely will continue in Week 18. In 2024, Haener appeared in eight games, including one start. Over that stretch, he had 226 yards and one touchdown pass, while also throwing an interception.

Throughout the summer, Haener initially was in the quarterback competition with Shough and Rattler to be the team's starter, but it was quickly known that the job would not be his. He has spent the vast majority of the season on the Saints' practice squad, but will at least get a shot with the team on Sunday. Shough will start and it would be surprising if Haener played, but it's nice for him to be active for Week 18.

More NFL: Saints Announce WR Roster Moves For Season Finale