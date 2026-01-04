Saints Announce Brutal Kelvin Banks Jr. Injury Update

The New Orleans Saints got some bad news in the first half of the Week 18 season finale against the Atlanta Falcons.

Saints rookie first-round pick Kelvin Banks Jr. went down early with an apparent lower leg injury. Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football noted that he walked to the injury tent before he exited on a cart.

"Saints rookie LT Kelvin Banks walked to the injury tent and remains in there," Triplett wrote on X. "Saints LT Kelvin Banks will head back to locker room on a cart. His lower left leg got rolled up under TE Juwan Johnson, who was blocked into him."

The Saints got bad news

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (71) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

New Orleans quickly ruled Banks out for the remainder of the Week 18 finale due to what has been called an ankle injury.

"Injury Update: Kelvin Banks Jr. (ankle) is OUT for the remainder of today’s game," the Saints announced.

Banks has looked like a legit star for the Saints as a rookie this season. Earlier in the week, Pro Football Focus noted that Banks is the 10th-highest-graded rookie in the 2025 class at 76.2. He started each game for the Saints as a rookie and has looked like a long-term fixture for the team at left tackle. New Orleans' offensive line was a weakness in 2024 and Banks has been an immediate fix.

As of writing, it hasn't been revealed exactly what Banks' injury is, just the fact that he has been quickly ruled out. As more information is shared, it will be provided, but this is something to watch. The Saints' season will end on Sunday and the team fortunately will have months to get ready for the 2026 season. Hopefuly, Banks' injury will not impact the 2026 campaign, but we will share the information as it is provided.

New Orleans' rookie class as a whole has been phenomenal this season and the vibes have been high overall for the organization down the stretch. This is a tough update for the rookie, but hopefully it isn't a long-term issue.

