Must-Read Fantasy Football Advice: Be Cautious With the Saints In Week 2
The Saints and Cowboys meet for a very intriguing Week 2 matchup in Arlington, as we'll see what New Orleans is really made of after their beatdown of the Panthers in their opener. Dallas dominated their matchup as well, pummeling the Browns on the road to pick up a convincing win to start their season. This week, fantasy football owners are advised to be cautious when looking at Saints players to slot in their lineup, and here's what you should know.
Start These Saints Players
Chris Olave (Projected 11.11 Points)
Not a great start for Olave's fantasy season, catching just 2 passes for 11 yards in Week 1. However, he's in a for a nice rebound. The real test here for New Orleans is whether or not they can get off to a good start or not, something that has plagued them in recent years when facing superior teams. If that doesn't work well, then you could get some real good garbage time production from a lot of players. Regardless, Chris Olave is a must-start every week for your lineup.
Alvin Kamara (Projected 11.65 Points)
Solid debut for Kamara in the new-look Klint Kubiak offense. He racked up 19.5 points against the Panthers, but will have more of a challenge against the Cowboys in Week 2. Jerome Ford didn't have a lot of success, as well as the rest of the Browns offense. Dallas should have a solid game plan to isolate Kamara, but I think he can get enough yards and a score to help you this week. He could also help you out in PPR leagues.
Rashid Shaheed (Projected 10.22 Points)
Shaheed might be the better receiver to consider this week based on what we saw in the first game. It's going to vary each week, but he has an ability to hit big in the receiving department in addition to what he offers in the return game. Of course, that's assuming your league gives points for return yards. Still, Shaheed is good for a few targets in this game if Olave draws primary coverage.
Blake Grupe (Projected 7.54 Points)
Grupe got 22 points last year, making all four of his field goals and five extra points. They included two from the 50-yard range and one from the 40-yard range. He'll be kicking inside again, so he could be one of the better options to slot this week if you are in a league that uses kickers.
Proceed With Caution With These Saints
- Derek Carr, QB (Projected 12.22 Points) - Carr's first outing was great (21.3 points), but now he faces a much bigger test this week. If the Saints can't keep pace in this game, he could get some points for you late. There's better options to start this week, but if you're in a two-QB league, he's worth a look for sure. This Klint Kubiak offense looked good to start, but in the same breath, it was the Panthers. New Orleans knows that too.
- Jamaal Williams, RB (Projected 4.31 Points) - 13.2 points to start off the fantasy year, which saw him find the end zone early this season. He got plenty of looks to start the season, but I feel like Dallas' front is going to pose a bigger challenge. He could get you a touchdown plunge and is worth considering in deeper leagues.
Don't Roll With These Saints
- Juwan Johnson, TE - He had 9.6 points to start the year, but was only targeted three times. He did find the end zone, but it's best to wait and see how he keeps growing in the Kubiak scheme.
- Saints D/ST - It's a tempting play, but hold off on relying on them weekly until you see how they do against the Cowboys. There's a couple of injuries to be worried about as well.
- Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR - Rope in A.T. Perry, Mason Tipton and Bub Means into this conversation again. It's just not safe to start any receivers not named Olave or Shaheed right now.
Saints IDP Thoughts
Alontae Taylor notched three sacks to start the year, which was a pretty crazy thing to see. It won't always be like that, and if Marshon Lattimore (hip/hamstring) can't go, then his role changes a little bit. Demario Davis is the safest IDP play when it comes to the Saints. He and Tyrann Mathieu didn't get the normal type of workload because of how the game played out, and Mathieu is also dealing with a heel injury similar to last year. Carl Granderson and Chase Young are the best bets for defensive linemen to get you sacks.
Saints Free Agent Watchlist
Last week, I gave you a few players to keep tabs on. That included the Saints D/ST, Taysom Hill, Juwan Johnson and Blake Grupe. Hopefully you benefitted rom a couple of these players in your lineup. I'd expect Johnson to still be available for you
- Foster Moreau, TE (2% Started, 20% Rostered) - He went through the concussion protocol, but seems like he's on the right track to play on Sunday. Of all the Saints tight ends, he got 51 snaps and came away with 12.30 points in Week 1. He probably won't be the most consistent option weekly, but could be a sneaky play early on.
- A.T. Perry, WR (1% Started, 54% Rostered) - He's working his way back from a hand injury. The Saints receivers are a bit of a gamble right now, but Perry could end up hitting soon enough.
- Blake Grupe, K (9% Started, 16% Rostered) - See my earlier notes, but this is a kicker you want to probably start with confidence soon.
Sleeper of the Week
Taysom Hill, TE (6.31 Projected Points)
He was my sleeper last week, but it didn't pan out. It started well for Hill, but he didn't get as many looks as the game progressed. That could change a bit this week against the Cowboys. New Orleans is going to have to fight for every yard against the Dallas defense, and Hill is someone who could help move the sticks and find success in a variety of ways. Naturally, he's a very big risk/reward type of play each week, but I'm not ready to move off him just because of one lackluster week.
If you'd like more information on players in this weekly column, please be sure to reach out to me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net to request it.