Must-Watch Players for Saints Fans: Indiana vs. Notre Dame Showdown
Even though there's three regular season games to go, the Saints are a team that has to embrace the future. New Orleans faces many decisions going into the offseason, and they're going to have to go from speed to execution to help start building for 2025.
The team's scouting department has been at work for months looking at college's best prospects, and with the College Football Playoffs getting started on Friday night, it's a great chance for everyone to get familiar with several players who could help the Saints.
The playoffs kick off with No. 7 seed Notre Dame (11-1) hosting No. 10 seed Indiana (11-1), and both sides of the ball on each team have plentiful talent to hone in on.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Prospects to Watch
- Xavier Watts, S (No. 0)
- Jack Kiser, LB (No. 24)
- Howard Cross III, DL (No. 56)
- Rylie Wills, DL (No. 99)
- Mitchell Evans, TE (No. 88)
- Riley Leonard, QB (No. 13)
Xavier Watts projects in Rounds 2-3, while Jack Kiser is a little bit 'older' of a prospect but is a leader for the Fighting Irish defense. Howard Cross III can be a menace on the interior and this figures to be a game won in the trenches for Notre Dame. He should be a major focal point along with Rylie Wills.
Cornerback Benjamin Morrison is worth mentioning here as a player to keep tabs on throughout the draft process. He won't play due to a hip injury that required surgery, but projects as a Round 1-2 pick. Naturally, we'll have to see how things play out with him.
Watts and Riley Leonard both accepted Senior Bowl invites, so the Saints will get a lot more looks at both.
Indiana Hoosiers Prospects Prospects to Watch
- Mikail Kamara, EDGE (No. 6)
- Kurtis Rourke, QB (No. 9)
- C.J. West, DL (No. 8)
- Jalin Walker, LB (No. 2)
Mikail Kamara took down AP All-American third team honors and has been praised as one of the main reasons why Indiana has vastly improved. He's arguably the top prospect to watch on the Hoosiers and looks to be a Round 2-3 projection. Obviously, not many get to watch a lot of Indiana football, but this is a tremendous opportunity for Kamara to show his best in the national spotlight.
College Football Playoffs How to Watch: Notre Dame vs. Indiana
- Date: Friday, Dec. 20, 2024
- Time: 7 p.m. CT
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium (Notre Dame, IN)
- TV: ABC, ESPN Streaming: ESPN+, fuboTV
- Game Odds: Fighting Irish (-7), O/U at 51.5