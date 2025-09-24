Falcons Trade Buzz Reaches New Peak; Saints Dubbed Fit For $180 Million QB
The New Orleans Saints lost veteran quarterback Derek Carr in the offseason and they haven't done much to replace him.
After a long quarterback battle this offseason, first year head coach Kellen Moore opted to start Spencer Rattler over Tyler Shough and it's paid off so far. Rattler has been solid through three weeks, but some in the media still believe the Saints need to make a move for a new signal caller.
Ethen Hutton of Fantasy Sports OnSi recently suggested the Saints could be a landing spot for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in a potential trade.
Saints tabbed landing spot in trade for rival QB Kirk Cousins
"The New Orleans Saints have one of the weakest quarterback rooms in the NFL. Entering the season with Spencer Rattler starting under center, the second-year quarterback has shown improvement from Week 1 to Week 2, but has a history of inconsistency. Paired with an unproven rookie in Tyler Shough, New Orleans’ front office should seriously consider adding veteran depth to its quarterback group," Hutton wrote. "New Orleans is potentially the least likely destination on our list, though Cousins would make a valuable addition to an inexperienced room.
"Should he see burn in New Orleans, he could help the Saints rebound in Kellen Moore’s first season and potentially make a playoff push in a weak NFC South. New Orleans threads the needle the least for Cousins’ fantasy stock. Though there’s solid weapons in Alvin Kamara, Juwan Johnson and Chris Olave, the Saints’ offensive line could present serious problems for Cousins in his second season back from an Achilles tear."
While this trade would likely make the Saints a bit better right now, it makes zero sense. The Saints aren't going to be a contender this season regardless of if Cousins is on the team. The veteran quarterback wouldn't move the needle enough to put them in contention by any means. It doesn't make them better for the future, either.
The Saints have seen solid production from Rattler this year, so adding Cousins might not be an upgrade either way. The only way this could potentially work is if the Falcons attach solid draft capital to the veteran in order to move him, but that doesn't seem likely.
More NFL: 49ers-Saints Trade Buzz Gaining Steam After Crushing Nick Bosa Injury