New Orleans Saints 90-man Training Camp Roster Per Position
The New Orleans Saints kick off their 58th training camp in a few short days. Tuesday, July 16, is the reporting date for rookies. Veterans are expected to report by the following week, with the first official practice scheduled for Wednesday, July 24. Full padded practices are scheduled to take place between July 29 and August 3.
Because of renovations being done at their facility, the majority of this year's training camp will be held in Irvine, California. Most practices will be held at Crawford Field on the campus of the University of California, Irvine. The Saints are scheduled to return to New Orleans on August 19 for the final week of preseason practices.
This is the first time that the Saints have had training camp outside of their facility in Metarie since 2016. For a three period between 2014 and 2016, New Orleans held most of their training camp at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. In 2009, they held a portion of their training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.
As it stands now, here is the 90-man roster that will report to training camp for the Saints, including current jersey numbers.
* = Rookie
QUARTERBACK (4)
4 - Derek Carr
3 - Jake Haener
10 - Nathan Peterman
18 - Spencer Rattler*
RUNNING BACK (8)
41 - Alvin Kamara
40 - Zander Horvath (FB)
35 - Jacob Kibodi*
25 - Kendre Miller
33 - Jordan Mims
46 - Adam Prentice (FB)
26 - James Robinson
21 - Jamaal Williams
WIDE RECEIVER (9)
80 - Jermaine Jackson*
16 - Bub Means*
14 - Stanley Morgan Jr
12 - Chris Olave
17 - A.T. Perry
13 - Equanimeous St. Brown
84 - Mason Tipton*
11 - Cedrick Wilson
22 - Rashid Shaheed
TIGHT END (7)
7 - Taysom Hill
85 - Dallin Holker*
88 - Jesper Horsted
89 - Tommy Hudson
86 - Michael Jacobson
83 - Juwan Johnson
87 - Foster Moreau
OFFENSIVE LINE (16)
68 - Mark Evans II, G/T
72 - Josiah Ezirim, T*
75 - Taliese Fuaga, T*
61 - Sincere Haynesworth, C*
60 - Kyle Hergel, G*
77 - Justin Herron, T
66 - Shane Lemieux, G
78 - Erik McCoy, C/G
63 - Nouri Nouili, G*
62 - Lucas Patrick, G/C
70 - Trevor Penning, T
51 - Cesar Ruiz, G/C
64 - Nick Saldiveri, G/T
71 - Ryan Ramczyk, T
74 - Olisaemeka Udoh, T/G
67 - Landon Young, T
DEFENSIVE END (8)
55 - Isaiah Foskey, DE
96 - Carl Granderson, DE
76 - Trajan Jeffcoat, DE*
94 - Cameron Jordan, DE
92 - Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE
57 - Niko Lalos, DE
98 - Payton Turner, DE
99 - Chase Young, DE
DEFENSIVE TACKLE (6)
69 - Kyle Baugh*
97 - Khristian Boyd*
90 - Bryan Bresee
95 - Jack Heflin
50 - Khalen Saunders
93 - Nathan Shepherd
LINEBACKER (10)
56 - Demario Davis
53 - Jaylan Ford*
6 - Willie Gay Jr
47 - Khaleke Hudson
52 - D'Marco Jackson
58 - Anfernee Orji
59 - Monty Rice
45 - Nephi Sewell
44 - Isaiah Stalbird*
20 - Pete Werner
CORNERBACK (8)
29 - Paulson Adebo
27 - Shemar Jean-Charles
23 - Marshon Lattimore
Mac McClain
34 - Kool-Aid McKinstry*
36 - Rico Payton*
1 - Alontae Taylor
28 - Rejzohn Wright
SAFETY (9)
24 - Johnathan Abram
0 - Ugo Amadi
38 - Millard Bradford*
48 - J.T. Gray
5 - Will Harris
31 - Jordan Howden
37 - Lawrence Johnson*
32 - Tyrann Mathieu
30 - Roderic Teamer
SPECIALISTS (5)
19 - Blake Grupe, K
43 - Matthew Hayball, P
15 - Lou Hedley, P
39 - Charlie Smyth, K
49 - Zach Wood, LS