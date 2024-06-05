New Orleans Saints Announce Continued Partnership With WWL Radio To Include New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Saints organization announced today that they have extended a longstanding agreement with WWL AM/FM radio to continue as their flagship station. Included in the announcement was that WWL will also now be home of the NBA New Orleans Pelicans for the first time.
WWL will provide play-by-play commentary and analysis for all Saints and Pelicans games. Also included will be pre-game and post-game shows with each contest, as well as weekly shows focused on both the Saints and Pelicans.
New Orleans Saints games have been covered by WWL continuously since 1995. Games are currently covered by Mike Hoss as the play-by-play announcer, Deuce McAllister with color commentary/analysis, and Kristian Garic as the live sideline reporter.
Bobby Hebert provides pre-game and halftime analysis while also hosting ''The Point After'', a live post-game analysis and call-in show after each Saints game.
McAllister was a running back for the Saints from 2001 to 2006. Hebert was the team's quarterback from 1985 to 1992. Both Hebert (1999) and McAllister (2012) are inducted in the Saints Hall of Fame.
Hoss has been the team's play-by-play announcer since 2021. He took over for Zach Strief, a former Saints offensive lineman who did play-by-play from 2018 to 2020. Strief replaced the legendary voice of Jim Henderson, who did play-by-play from 1986 to 1989 and again from 1994 until his retirement in 2017.
Henderson was also a color analyst for the Saints from 1982 to 1985 and again from 1992 to 1994. Other color analysts for the team through the years were former Saints players Jim Taylor, Steve Stonebreaker, Archie Manning, Danny Abramowicz, Stan Brock, and Hokie Gajan.
WWL Radio can be found on AM 870 and FM 105.3. Both stations reach audiences through Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and parts of Florida.