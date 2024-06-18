New Orleans Saints Defense Still Needs A High Level Of Play From Edge Cameron Jordan
With the 24th overall selection in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints picked defensive end Cameron Jordan out of the University of California.
The seventh of eight edge rushers drafted in the first round, Jordan was part of an outstanding first-round class that included Von Miller, J.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, Robert Quinn, Ryan Kerrigan, and Adrian Clayborn at the position.
It was a first round that also included QB Cam Newton, WRs Julio Jones and A.J. Green, offensive linemen Tyron Smith, Nate Solder, and Mike Pouncey, corners Patrick Peterson, Jimmy Smith, and Prince Amukamara, and RB Mark Ingram to the Saints at the 28th overall choice.
Model of Consistency
Jordan was an immediate starter for the Saints. His run defense was solid, but he didn't make a huge impact as a pass rusher in his rookie year. He'd have one sack, four QB hits, and two tackles for loss in 2011. Since then, his performance has far surpassed his first round pedigree.
Over 13 seasons with the Saints, Jordan has 117.5 sacks. He's the unofficial career franchise leader in that category (Rickey Jackson has 123 career sacks, a statistic that was not officially tracked by the NFL until 1982). Only Von Miller (123.5) has more among active players. Just 31 players in NFL history have more sacks than Jordan, including unofficial totals.
Jordan has double-digit sacks in six different years and at least 7.5 takedowns in 11 of his 13 seasons. He has 225 career QB hits, a franchise record, along with 26 fumbles forced or recovered. He's also been a reliable iron man, missing just three games over his 13 seasons.
Even when Jordan cannot put the quarterback to the ground, he's still a major disruption. Commanding double and triple-team blocking every year on nearly every play, Jordan has also managed to break up 61 throws and record two interceptions in his career.
All-Around Greatness
More than just a pass rusher, Jordan has consistently been one of the league's best run defenders at his position. He's averaged over 52 tackles per year from his defensive end spot, often being just as disruptive against the run as to opposing passers.
Jordan has an impressive 153 career tackles for loss, also a franchise record. He's always been powerful at the point of attack, often causing teams to run away from him. When that's happened, Jordan has both the play awareness and athletic ability to make plays in pursuit.
The fact that Jordan has been a force on every down and any situation has enabled him to stay on the field. He's never played less than 770 defensive snaps in a season and has surpassed 830 snaps an incredible 10 times. Jordan has averaged over 85% of the Saints defensive snaps per year, making his consistently high level of play and iron man availability all the more impressive.
Perhaps the most amazing thing about Jordan's accomplishments is the fact that he was almost a one-man show early in his career. In 2012 and between 2014 and 2016, the Saints had the worst defense in the NFL. In fact, they were historically bad. With no other defensive threats to speak of, teams put extra focus on containing Jordan. Yet, he remained productive and would often make key defensive plays if the team would pull out a shootout win.
Is The End Near?
Jordan dealt with several nagging injuries during the 2022 season. He still had 8.5 sacks, 13 QB hits, and 13 tackles for loss to lead the Saints in all three categories. However, there were whispers that the New Orleans great was finally slowing down.
In 2023, Jordan had 18 pressures, but only managed two sacks, six QB hits, and three tackles for loss. All were the lowest numbers he's had since his rookie year, as were his 771 defensive snaps played.
The lack of production had a trickle-down effect. New Orleans had just 34 sacks as a team, third fewest in the league. The team's defensive ends combined for only 16 sacks, 41 QB hits, and 25 tackles for loss.
Jordan dealt with an ankle injury for almost the entire season. He still played all 17 contests, like the warrior he is, but seemed noticeably slowed all year. He'd have ankle surgery in March, revealing how severe the injury was, but will be completely ready to go by training camp.
Still, it has to be pointed out that Jordan turns 35 this summer and has 13 seasons of heavy wear and tear on his body from heavy trench warfare. Is the New Orleans legend significantly slowing down?
A Different Jordan in 2024?
The Saints don't need Jordan to be great on every play anymore, but this defense still needs some high-level play from him.
New Orleans added DE Chase Young this offseason to go along with DE Carl Granderson, who led the team in sacks and pressures last season. They also expect major development from second-year DE Isaiah Foskey and continued improvement from DT Bryan Bresee.
Jordan may see decreased snaps in 2024, especially if Young is effective, Foskey develops, or Payton Turner actually stays healthy. However, he'll still play an imperative role in the defense. Perhaps it will be as a pass rush specialist in some games, either from the edge or inside.
If Jordan can play at a high enough level, then he can still draw multiple blockers and give his teammates may see some one-on-one matchups up front. When Young or Granderson draw multiple blockers, then Jordan must make plays in his one-on-one situations.
Cameron Jordan is the greatest defensive lineman in New Orleans franchise history, one of their best ever defensive players at any position, and is a probable NFL Hall of Famer. If he can even flash moments of that greatness this season, then the Saints defense can be an elite unit.