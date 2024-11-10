New Orleans Saints: Essential Week 10 Game Day Guide For Falcons Matchup
The division-leading Falcons (6-3) come to town to take on the lowly Saints (2-7) for their second NFC South meeting. A lot has changed in New Orleans since last week, and now we'll see if that change produces any different result for the team who has lost seven straight games. It's been a much different vibe in the building, and there's a renewed energy for many of the players. Will that get them an upset win over their biggest rival? We'll see.
Week 10 Saints Pregame Report vs. Falcons
All-Time Series: The regular season series is tied 55-55. The home team has won the past four matchups. Atlanta has one postseason win over New Orleans from the 1991 season.
Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT) - Joe Davis, Greg Olsen and Pam Oliver (field reporter)
Where to Stream: FuboTV, YouTube, Saints App, NFL+
Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter); SIRIUSXM: Falcons Feed | Saints Feed
Referee: Carl Cheffers
Current Lines: Falcons -3.5 (O/U at 46.5)
Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, Black pants
Last 5 Matchups
- 9/29/24 - Falcons 26, Saints 24
- 1/7/24 - Saints 48, Falcons 17
- 11/26/23 - Falcons 24, Saints 15
- 12/18/22 - Saints 21, Falcons 18
- 9/11/22 - Saints 27, Falcons 26
Broadcast Map (via 506 Sports): CBS has the doubleheader this week, but the game is projected in blue on FOX. Be sure to check your local listings to make sure you get the game and can plan accordingly.
Saints Notes and Storylines for Week 10
MAKING SAINTS HISTORY: Alvin Kamara needs just 12 yards on Sunday to become the Saints' all-time leading rusher, taking the crown from Mark Ingram. Unless something catastrophic happens, he should get it in the 1st Quarter. Kamara is one to not really focus on this kind of stuff during the season, and he said Ingram had to remind him last week against Carolina when he almost set the record after equaling the best rushing performance of his career at 155 yards. For those who are in the stands today, it'll be good to see him do it against Atlanta.
What Awaits the Future Head Coach of the New Orleans Saints?
RIZZI REIGN: New interim head coach Darren Rizzi made tons of changes this week, which was refreshing for the players. You can actually see visual changes as opposed to lip service, and the response has been there. Now, will it lead to wins? That's hard to say. However, this is a great opportunity to at least have a better back half of the season for the Saints that could put Rizzi in a spot to be the team's next head coach. Track history suggests that won't happen, but from a culture standpoint, this is what New Orleans needs.
SOME REINFORCEMENTS, CHANGES: Both Will Harris and Shane Lemieux return to the lineup for New Orleans on Sunday, while four players were ruled out. Chris Olave has since moved to injured reserve, and the Saints' receivers will look completely different for Week 10. Alvin Kamara has also been named a captain for the remainder of the year, something that clearly got a great response from the players. With no Marshon Lattimore around, Alontae Taylor becomes the team's top corner. There's a lot of work to be done for these final 8 games, and we'll see if they get the lift teams typically get from a coaching change.