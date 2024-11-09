Saints Place Chris Olave On IR, Call Up Help for Falcons Game and Make Kamara a Captain
The Saints have made several transactions ahead of their Sunday matchup against the Falcons. New Orleans has officially placed Chris Olave on injured reserve, for starters. It was a move that was expected this morning. Safety Will Harris and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux have been activated off IR, while the team elevated wide receivers Kevin Austin Jr. and Dante Pettis for Week 10.
New Orleans also announced another major move, making Alvin Kamara a captain for the remainder of the season. Players respond well to Kamara and follow his lead, to say the least. Why he wasn't before is a little interesting, but the timing of it now is better late than never. He's set to break the franchise rushing record on Sunday.
Both Nephi Sewell (knee) and Erik McCoy (groin) were ruled out of action, something we expected based on Darren Rizzi's comments on Friday.
In other news, Panthers' Xavier Woods has been fined $16,883 for his Unnecessary Roughness penalty on Chris Olave last week (hit on the defenseless player).