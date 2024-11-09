Saints News Network

Saints Place Chris Olave On IR, Call Up Help for Falcons Game and Make Kamara a Captain

The Saints announced five transactions on Saturday ahead of Week 10's matchup against the Falcons.

John Hendrix

Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Saints have made several transactions ahead of their Sunday matchup against the Falcons. New Orleans has officially placed Chris Olave on injured reserve, for starters. It was a move that was expected this morning. Safety Will Harris and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux have been activated off IR, while the team elevated wide receivers Kevin Austin Jr. and Dante Pettis for Week 10.

New Orleans also announced another major move, making Alvin Kamara a captain for the remainder of the season. Players respond well to Kamara and follow his lead, to say the least. Why he wasn't before is a little interesting, but the timing of it now is better late than never. He's set to break the franchise rushing record on Sunday.

Both Nephi Sewell (knee) and Erik McCoy (groin) were ruled out of action, something we expected based on Darren Rizzi's comments on Friday.

In other news, Panthers' Xavier Woods has been fined $16,883 for his Unnecessary Roughness penalty on Chris Olave last week (hit on the defenseless player).

Published |Modified
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News