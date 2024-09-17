New Orleans Saints Offense Is Great, But The Defense Has Been Equally Impressive
Through the first two weeks of the NFL season, the New Orleans Saints offense is the talk of the NFL. New Orleans leads the league with a mind-boggling 45.5 points per game, highlighted by Derek Carr's 15 led-touchdown drives in two games. One fact that can't be ignored is the Saints' stout defense in the season's first two games.
New Orleans is one of four teams in the league not to surrender at least 20 points in the first two games. They are tied for third in the NFL in sacks (7), second in takeaways (5), and second in red-zone defense, allowing touchdowns on just 20% of opponent possessions. The blend of offensive greatness and defensive dominance has the Saints flying high.
"It's fun to watch those guys (Saints offense) put up points because defensively it puts in some situations where we can take advantage of the opportunity," Saints safety Tyrann Matthieu told reporters after the 44-19 victory over the Cowboys. Matthieu had three tackles, two pass deflections, and an interception in the victory.
All three levels of the defense have stood out to open the season for New Orleans. Alontae Taylor tied an NFL record for most sacks in a game by a defensive back with three against the Carolina Panthers.
On Sunday, the Saints unleashed their 'Nascar' package with Carl Granderson, Chase Young, and Cam Jordan on the field together harassing Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.
Granderson finished with 1.5 sacks, and Young recorded a half sack for his first in a Saints uniform. The back half of the defense was dominant, even without 4-time Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore, who missed the game with a hamstring injury.
Aside from the one tackling gaffe that sprung Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb for a 65-yard touchdown, the defensive backfield lockdown the Dallas receivers all afternoon.
Prescott, who signed the league's richest contract in NFL history last week, was sacked three times, threw two interceptions, and had a quarterback rating of 53.4 on Sunday.
Many don't believe the Saints' offense will keep this record-setting pace, but defensively, the Saints have been sound for many years.
"I can't think back to where the Saints ever had a bad defense," All-Pro Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said on his weekly podcast. "They are talented with Cam Jordan, they went and got Chase Young in free agency, Demario (Davis) and (Tyrann) Matthieu...They've always been great and sound on defense."
New Orleans must continue to play sound defensively with their upcoming schedule that includes the Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, and Kansas City Chiefs on the horizon.
The complementary success of the offense and defense makes New Orleans a force to reckon with in the league, and the anticipation for the upcoming games is palpable.