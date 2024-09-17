New Orleans Saints Offense: Week 2 Snap Counts and Star Players
It was another enjoyable Sunday for the Saints, as they picked up a very decisive win over the Cowboys in Week 2. No one saw New Orleans putting up 40-plus points and completely dominating Dallas in their own house. Despite making a big statement and delivering in a big way, head coach Dennis Allen said that the team's focus is on how to improve and get better, not patting themselves on the back. Here's a closer look at the offensive snap counts from Sunday's 44-19 win.
Saints Triumph Over Cowboys: A Sign of Greatness to Come?
Saints Offensive Snap Counts - Week 2
The Saints offense finished with 24 first downs, netting 432 total yards (242 passing, 190 rushing) and went 5/8 (63%) on 3rd Down. They averaged 7.7 yards/play and won the time of possession battle 30:31-29:29. New Orleans also went 4/5 (80%) in the Red Zone. There was another 1-yard sack in the game, but the line took Micah Parson and the Dallas pass rushers out of the game. Any time you do that? It's a great day.
- Cesar Ruiz, Lucas Patrick - 59 (100%) Patrick ended up grading out as highest Saints player on the day, finishing with a 97.2. He has been pretty stellar for the offensive line thus far, and it's not a big surprise. I remember asking offensive line coach John Benton about him, and he was quick to point out Patrick playing in a version of this system and how good his football IQ is. As for Ruiz, go back to that Alvin Kamara screen play and see the hustle. It was beautiful.
- Erik McCoy, Taliese Fuaga, Trevor Penning, Derek Carr - 53 (90%) Another solid game for McCoy, who graded out right behind Patrick. Fuaga's back tightness seemed to be just fine, and he did a stellar job. Trevor Penning is settling in more and more each week. It's refreshing to see the offensive line doing so well this early after everyone worried about it. Carr completed just 11 passes on 16 attempts, but he had 243 yards and 2 touchdowns with a 125.0 rating and also had a QB sneak for a score. He's playing exceptional and proving how much this offense is a fit for him. The only bad play of the day was a pick.
- Foster Moreau - 47 (80%) Moreau had a touchdown called back due to an ineligible man downfield penalty on Ruiz, but he continues to be the snap leader. It's not really that surprising when you think about it. Being a run first type of team suits Moreau in more ways than one.
- Chris Olave - 42 (71%) Great rebound game for Olave, not that his first week was bad. He hauled in 4 catches for 81 yards on 6 targets, which included a long of 39 yards that was early in the game. He also had that great contested catch that led to the Carr keeper for a score.
- Rashid Shaheed - 39 (66%) Shaheed caught all 4 of his targets for 96 yards and the 70-yard score. He is way more than a deep threat, but my goodness when he gets open and is on the same page with Carr it's just beautiful.
- Alvin Kamara - 37 (63%) Kamara probably can't get paid fast enough at this point. Another dominate performance out of the Saints running back, as he had 20 carries for 115 yards with 3 rushing touchdowns, and then added 2 catches for 65 yards and a score. He didn't even look he was running on the screen play, which was an excellent call. He even called it a practice rep.
- Taysom Hill - 28 (47%) Definitely the biggest scare of the game with Hill leaving the game due to a chest injury and having to go to the hospital for X-rays and further imaging. However, Dennis Allen did give a positive update on him. He plays multiple positions and will undoubtedly be on the injury report this week. Hill reportedly does feel good and avoided a major injury, but it's unclear if he'll be available for the Eagles game right now.
- Adam Prentice - 26 (44%) Very underrated start for Prentice, who won't do much on the stat sheet but has become such a big part of the running success. Fullbacks absolutely matter in this offensive scheme, and he's been great two weeks in.
- Juwan Johnson - 24 (41%) Johnson didn't register anything on the stat sheet after a pretty nice start to the year. What matters right now is the team winning, and Johnson is doing his part along with everyone else.
- Jamaal Williams, Mason Tipton - 15 (25%) Williams had 8 carries for 39 yards with a long of 11 yards. It was kind of funny seeing him continue to pummel the Cowboys defense when a Who Dat chant was going late in the game. Williams has had a really nice start to the year and looks like a great fit for this offense.
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. - 12 (20%) Wilson Jr. left the game after getting checked out in the medical tent, but eventually did return.
- Landon Young - 7 (12%)
- Nick Saldiveri, Bub Means, Oli Udoh, Jake Haener - 6 (10%)
- Jordan Mims - 3 (5%)
Week 2 - Offensive Three Stars
- Alvin Kamara
- Saints Offensive Line
- Derek Carr
Honorable Mentions: Rashid Shaheed, Taysom Hill, Chris Olave, Klint Kubiak