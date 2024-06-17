New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr May Finally Have An OC Who Can Offer Him Continuity And Stability For His Career
As the face of a franchise for two NFL teams, Derek Carr enters his fourth consecutive season with a new offensive coordinator. In the previous three seasons, Carr has had to build a relationship with a new person in that critical role.
He's gone from Greg Olson (2021, Raiders), Mick Lombardi (2022, Raiders), and Pete Carmichael (2023, Saints). Kubiak's task is not only to guide Carr but also to restore the New Orleans Saints offense to its former glory in the league. The question remains: How will their relationship play out his season?
"He's [Klint Kubiak] pushing me all the time to just try and be perfect," Carr told the media. "And when he does that, to me, it opens the door for everyone in the room to be like, 'Oh, shoot. I better be on my stuff. If the quarterback's getting it, then I know everybody's got to get it.'"
The absence of a consistent partnership between an NFL quarterback and the offensive coordinator can lead to unpredictable performances and inconsistent records. However, the seasoned signal-caller seems realistic when facing the challenge.
"You got to learn the offense. Nobody cares at all," Carr bluntly replied. "You got to go perform."
One of the intricacies of Kubiak's offense is learning a huge playbook - which is all too familiar for Carr. "This time around they've done such a good job. I've just been really so impressed with Klint and the staff, how they've worked with me, and the communication. If anything like a little bit of hesitancy, I could just go straight to Klint's office...he always has a defined answer to help me - Just Play Fast!"
Carr is fully committed to Kubiak and his staff's message to the offensive players. Here's how the Saints' leader reflected on the early relationship, saying, "In football, as long as we're all on the same page, going in the same direction, it usually ends in good results...I have seen nothing but full buy-in from everybody, especially this week...And my guys are like, 'Got it, Bro. I got your back.'"
In his first season with the Saints, Carr posted decent numbers as the franchise quarterback. He completed 375 of 548 passes for 3,878 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions in 17 game appearances.
Will the New Orleans Saints offense be unified and ready to dispel the notion that they are only a mid-tier offensive squad?
We shall see.