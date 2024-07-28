New Orleans Saints Sign Veteran Chandler Brewer To Add To Competition Along The Offensive Line
The New Orleans Saints added more offensive line help on Saturday, signing veteran guard Chandler Brewer. To make room for Brewer on the roster, the team reportedly waived guard Nouri Nouili, an undrafted rookie from Nebraska.
Brewer, 27, entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2019 out of Middle Tennessee State. Initially signed by the Los Angeles Rams, Brewer was among that year's final roster cuts but was immediately brought back to the practice squad. He'd appear in seven games for the Rams that season, playing 17 offensive snaps and 31 more on special teams.
After opting out of the 2020 season with Covid concerns, Brewer would return to the Rams in 2021. He spent the entire campaign on the practice squad, earning a ring with the eventual Super Bowl champs. Brewer had his most productive year in 2022. A knee injury forced him to miss a chunk of the season, but he played in six contests and started four while appearing in a career-best 227 of the Rams offensive snaps.
Brewer signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. He'd spend most of the year on the practice squad, appearing in just one game and playing three offensive snaps.
At 6'6" and 320-Lbs., Brewer has played both guard spots through his NFL career. He's expected to be part of the competition at left guard, joining Nick Saldiveri, Lucas Patrick, Shane Lemieux, and Oli Udoh.
Brewer is the latest addition to a new-look Saints offensive line. This offseason, New Orleans added linemen Udoh, Patrick, Lemieux, and Justin Herron in free agency. They also used a first-round draft pick on OT Taliese Fuaga and a seventh-round choice on OT Josiah Ezirim.
New Orleans will have at least three new starters on an offensive line that gave up 35 sacks and led a running game that averaged the second fewest yards per carry in the league last year.
Fuaga is expected to be the new starter at left tackle. Trevor Penning has been moved from the left side to the right, where he's the frontrunner at right tackle. Saldiveri currently leads the competition at left guard, where he's pushed by Patrick, Lemieux, Udoh, and presumably Chandler Brewer.