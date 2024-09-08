NFC South Quarterbacks Set To Face Off And Erase Doubts In A Week 1 Showdown
Derek Carr and Bryce Young are two quarterbacks who faced considerable scrutiny this offseason. Analysts predict each would lead their teams to below-average records in 2024. Can the division rival signal-callers dismiss their critics with solid performances as the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints kick off their 2024 NFL campaigns?
Week 1 will be an NFC South divisional matchup that features an intriguing quarterback duel. Sunday's outcome of the showdown between second-year player Bryce Young and veteran Derek Carr may provide answers about the 2024 season for Who Dats and Panthers fans with the division up for grabs.
DEREK CARR
New Orleans anointed Derek Carr as their franchise quarterback with a massive four-year, $150 million contract. The hope was for him to stabilize the Saints' quarterback position after Jameis Winston's injuries and Andy Dalton's inconsistencies plagued the team in previous seasons.
On the other sideline, Derek Carr begins his second season with the Saints after signing as a free agent in 2023. The four-time Pro Bowler put up solid numbers in his first year in New Orleans, completing 68.4% of his passes for 3,878 yards, 25 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions.
Still, it was unforgivable for Saints fans after he delivered a 9-8 season as the club missed the playoffs for a third straight year. Carr must provide a steady hand for the Saints as they push to return to the postseason.
Meanwhile, Carr aims to build on the chemistry he established with weapons like Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Alvin Kamara last season. Still, who will step up to become his third wideout, and can the team find a reliable tight-end option?
This Week 1 matchup presents an opportunity for both quarterbacks to start their 2024 campaigns on a positive note.
When these teams met in Week 14 of 2023, the Saints dominated in a 28-6 victory. Young struggled mightily, completing just 13 of 36 passes for 137 yards and taking four sacks. He'll be eager to prove he's grown from that experience and can compete with a divisional rival.
BRYCE YOUNG
Young, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, enters his sophomore season hoping to build on a challenging rookie season. Young threw for 2,877 yards as a rookie with 11 touchdowns and ten interceptions for the Panthers.
The former Alabama star and Heisman Trophy winner displayed moments of potential but struggled with consistency due to a weak offensive line, completing 59.8% of his passes.
Young hopes to begin taking a step forward in his development and showcase the talent that made him the top draft pick while facing a veteran Saints defense with linebacker Demario Davis leading the charge.
Much of the Panthers' success this season will hinge on Young's progression as the Panthers begin a new era under head coach Dave Canales.
QUESTIONS ABOUT THE QBs
Can Bryce Young take a step forward in his development and showcase the talent that made him the 2023 top draft pick? Has Carolina done enough to provide him with offensive weapons this season?
For Derek Carr, the question is easy. Can the veteran signal-caller rise above the "average" assessment of his game into becoming the "elite" franchise quarterback New Orleans has needed since Drew Brees' retirement? Also, have the Saints given him the offensive line to keep him upright and make the proper decisions distributing the football without being under constant pressure?
Sunday's game at the newly renovated Caesars Superdome provides an exciting early-season NFC South test for both quarterbacks. With the road to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans starting in Week 1, Sunday's battle could set the tone for both teams.