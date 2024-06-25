NFL Analysts Give The New Orleans Saints Roster A 'Questionable' Pre-Training Camp Ranking
In a recent ESPN report, "NFL analysts Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz, and Seth Walder" gave their rankings on the rosters of National Football League teams. The collaborators used "talent, age, and production of players" and a detailed account of the "strongest and weakest units" as contributing factors for the rankings. The writers also considered other variables.
WHERE DO THE SAINTS RANK?
According to the analysts, the New Orleans Saints roster is regarded as the 21st-best in the National Football League. Before we touch on why, we must note the rankings of the other NFC South teams:
- No. 19 - Atlanta Falcons
- No. 21 - New Orleans
- No. 22 - Tampa Bay
- No. 29 - Carolina
QUICK SHOTS AT THE SAINTS ROSTER
Biggest Strength - EDGE RUSHER: This is a surprise because the edge rushers were not very productive in New Orleans last season. Carl Granderson led the defensive ends with 8.5 sacks. Team captain and linebacker Demario Davis was next on the team's sack list with 6.5. Thus, projecting the edge rushers as the strongest unit over the cornerbacks or linebackers is a questionable ranking.
The Biggest Weakness - INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE: This is another debatable analysis because the offensive line is equally concerning. Clay points out, "Nathan Shepherd, Bryan Bresee, and Khalen Saunders are all back from 2023, though none from that trio has played more than 53% of the snaps." Dennis Allen likes to rotate the grouping; thus, it is only a partially accurate assessment of the defensive interior.
X-Factor for 2024 - OFFENSIVE TACKLES: I'm unsure about designating them as an x-factor, but here's Walker's take on the squad. " The odds are stacked against this pair {Fuaga and Penning} being able to protect QB Derek Carr, but if they can, the Saints' offense can be solid.
Nonstarter to know - RECEIVER A.T. PERRY: This point is solid by Schatz. Saints News Network's Ross Jackson believes Perry will have a "." He added, "Closing up his rookie year with 12 catches, 246 receiving yards, and four touchdown catches. Per Pro Football Reference, his performance over those eight games extrapolated over 17 games would be 26 catches, 523 receiving yards, and 8 touchdown catches. Now, 8 scores would be a lot to expect with another dynamic duo of wide receivers, Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, beside him. However, otherwise, doubling his production from 2023 would be a good trend."
Perry's "yards per reception" was at 20.5, leading the receiving corps in his rookie season.
Though national writers evaluate and rank teams and players from a global perspective, one fact remains about the 2024-25 roster of the New Orleans Saints - it's in flux. Several points higher? Possibly, but training camp is looming, injuries and personnel moves will happen, and future stars will bloom. Do the Saints have a No. 21 roster?
We shall see.