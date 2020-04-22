Saints News Network
NFL Draft: Saints Prospect Ross Blacklock

Bob Rose

The New Orleans Saints had a deep and talented defensive line in 2019. Led by All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan, New Orleans had 51 quarterback sacks and was fourth in the league against the run. Jordan (15.5) and fellow end Marcus Davenport (6) led the team in sacks but it was a deep corps of New Orleans defensive tackles that caused havoc for opposing offensive lines.

The disruptive tackle rotation of Malcom Brown, David Onyemata, Sheldon Rankins, and undrafted rookie Shy Tuttle combined for 9 sacks, 24 quarterback hits, and 12 tackles for loss. New Orleans re-signed Onyemata this offseason, but Rankins will be a high-priced free agent at season’s end and has suffered a season-ending leg injury each of the last two years.

With Tom Brady now quarterbacking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and running back Todd Gurley added to the Atlanta Falcons passing attack, New Orleans may consider adding to their interior line with their 1st round draft pick. Today’s draft profile looks at one of the top defensive tackle prospects that should be available when the Saints pick with the 24th overall selection.

Ross Blacklock, DT (TCU) 6’3” 290-Lbs.

Sep 21, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Shane Buechele (7) dives past TCU Horned Frogs defensive tackle Ross Blacklock (90) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Blacklock starred at Elkins High School in Missouri City, TX before attending Texas Christian University. After a redshirt season, he earned All-Big 12 Freshman of the Year accolades in 2017 with a 27 tackle, 6.5 stops for loss, and 2 sack campaign. Blacklock would miss the 2018 with an Achilles injury, but bounced back with a vengeance last season. His 40 tackles (9 for loss) and 3.5 sacks earned him 1st team All-Big 12 honors and recognition for being one of the top interior linemen in the country.

NFL Scouting Combine Statistics

  • 40-Yd dash = 4.9
  • Vertical jump = 29”
  • Broad jump = 107”
  • 3-cone drill = 7.77
  • 20-Yd shuttle = 4.67

NFL.com comparison (via Lance Zierlein) = B.J. Hill (Giants)

Feb 29, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Texas Christian defensive lineman Ross Blacklock (DL02) goes through a workout drill during the 2020 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Blacklock’s Achilles injury may cause him to slide down some draft boards, but his film shows an even quicker player than before the injury. Despite good strength, he’s a better pass rusher than run defender at this stage. Can get knocked backwards if an opposing lineman gets to his pads. Blacklock has an explosive first step but needs to exhibit it more consistently. He must work on better hand placement to shed blockers more effectively.

Blacklock is a relentless interior pass rusher that can disrupt an entire offensive game plan. He is often too much for a single lineman and can split double teams effectively. Blacklock can be explosive off the snap and plays with good leg drive and leverage. He has excellent lateral movement along the line to fill gaps and is light on his feet for a good change of direction. Blacklock has rare short area quickness for a man his size and the natural pass rush moves of an edge rusher. He has a disruptive burst into the backfield and pursues the ball well.

Auburn’s Derek Brown and Javon Kinlaw of South Carolina are the top two defensive tackles available in this year’s draft, and each are projected to be selected within the top twelve picks. Blaylock and Justin Madubuike are both expected to be drafted late in the 1st round or early in the second. Ross Blaylock has elite disruptive qualities and will give the team that drafts him an immediate pass rush presence inside with a good upside as a run defender as he refines his technique. 

