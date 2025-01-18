NFL Free Agency: 3 Of Their Own That The Saints Should Consider Re-Signing
The New Orleans Saints are facing a ton of crucial offseason decisions. New Orleans finished 5-12 this season, their worst record since 2005. They fired coach Dennis Allen after a 2-7 start on the path to missing the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.
Obviously, the first thing the Saints need to do is make the right hire at head coach. So far, they've either had or have been linked to interviews with:
• Joe Brady
• Aaron Glenn
• Mike Kafka
• Kliff Kingsbury
• Mike McCarthy
• Kellen Moore
• Darren Rizzi
• Anthony Weaver
• Mike Vrabel (since hired by Patriots)
Whoever the new coach will be, they'll face several daunting tasks immediately. The Saints have talent deficiencies at several positions, with very limited salary cap space to work with to fill them. They also have questions at quarterback to go along with a roster of aging stars, the result of several mediocre drafts.
Here is the list of unrestricted free agents for the Saints heading into the offseason.
• Paulson Adebo, CB
• Ugo Amadi, S
• Willie Gay Jr., LB
• Will Harris, S
• Justin Herron, OT
• Shemar Jean-Charles, CB
• Juwan Johnson, TE
• Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE
• Shane Lemieux, G/C
• Lucas Patrick, G
• Dante Pettis, WR
• Adam Prentice, FB
• Payton Turner, DE
• Oli Udoh, OT
• Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR
• Chase Young, DE
• Landon Young, T/G
When you're 5-12, there might not be a lot of urgency to re-sign your own players. Obviously, a new coach should also have a major say in who stays and who goes. However, from a talent standpoint, whoever the new coach is may want to strongly consider re-signing at least three off this list.
Paulson Adebo
Adebo was lost for the year in Week 7 with a broken femur. Therefore, it might be a little easy to forget about him. To be fair, he was also having issues with penalties before the injury.
Adebo had three interceptions, which tied for the team lead for the year. He also broke up 10 passes and gave up a respectable 60% completion percentage when targeted.
Entering 2024, Adebo was on the cusp of joining the list of the league's top corners. The previous season, he had 4 interceptions, 18 passes while allowing 55% completion rate in man coverage. It was his best year as a pro, leading some to believe that Adebo could be in line for a big contract when he'd hit the free agent market in 2025.
A third-round choice in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford, Adebo has started since his rookie year with the Saints. He's a physical defender with the athleticism and agility to cover any receiver in the league.
After trading Marshon Lattimore before the end of the year, it would make sense for the Saints to prioritize a re-signing of Adebo. Yes, New Orleans still has Alontae Taylor and promising Kool-Aid McKinstry at corner. Bringing Adebo back would allow the defense to use Taylor's versatility more and give the team a top-tier trio of corners.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
After being waived by the Buffalo Bills in October, the Saints quickly moved to sign Valdes-Scantling. He didn't have much production in his only year with the Bills, but proved to be a capable receiver over his first six NFL seasons with the Packers and Chiefs.
Valdes-Scantling made both an immediate and lasting impact with the Saints. Saddled with season-ending injuries to wideouts Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave, Valdes-Scantling was pressed into heavy action almost immediately after signing.
The 30-year-old receiver responded, catching 13 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns over a five-game stretch. In eight games with the Saints, Valdes-Scantling had 17 receptions for 385 yards and four touchdowns. However, his production took a steep drop-off once starting QB Derek Carr was lost for the year in Week 14.
Valdes-Scantling had a clear connection with Carr. He was not only a lethal deep threat, but also provided excellent ability to pick up big yards after shorter receptions. Once Olave and Shaheed were sidelined, Valdes-Scantling was the only legitimate weapon at wideout for a struggling offense.
He's not a number one or even a strong number two receiver. But, Valdes-Scantling would make an outstanding threesome of wideouts with the return of Olave and Shaheed. He shouldn't cost a great deal to re-sign him. Doing so would give the Saints a little depth at receiver, an issue that crippled the offense this season.
Chase Young
The big offseason signing for the Saints was Young, the second overall choice in the 2020 NFL Draft by Washington out of Ohio State. He'd flashed his outstanding potential over his first four years with Washington and last year with the 49ers.
Young was unable to sustain success or develop into the elite defender expected with being a top draft pick. After signing a one-year deal with the Saints, it was hoped that he'd finally emerge as that player. He didn't.
It wasn't as if Young had an awful year. He led the Saints with 21 QB hits and 34 pressures. However, Young just wasn't the elite finisher needed by the defense. He had 5.5 sacks and 8 tackles for loss. Both marks were second on the team, but simply not the numbers of a difference-maker for a defense.
Young, who turns just 26 this offseason, may never be that player who puts fear into opposing offenses. However, he is an excellent athlete with good power and size at 6'5" and 265-Lbs. on the edge. He's shown that he can cause some disruption as a pass rusher and is a decent run defender.
If Young doesn't command a high salary on the open market, the Saints would be wise to at least explore re-signing him if at a fairly reasonable cost. He isn't a player you can build your defense around. However, he can be a strong complementary piece to team with Carl Granderson on the edge.
The Saints still need that difference-maker up front. If they can find one, perhaps through (another) early round draft choice, then both Young and Granderson would be even more productive benefiting from more one-on-one matchups.