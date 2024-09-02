NFL Injury Report: New Orleans Saints On Monday | Week 1
Opening week of the 2024-25 NFL regular season is just days away. The New Orleans Saints take on an NFC South division rival when they host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Each squad is hoping to rebound from disappointing finishes last season. The Saints finished at 9-8 but missed the playoffs for a third straight year. Carolina was an NFL-worst 2-15, their sixth consecutive year without a playoff berth.
The Saints did not list an official injury report on Monday. However, here are the players who missed Monday's media availability portion of practice.
Saints Injury Report - Monday
Injured Reserve/PUP
• Kendre Miller, RB
• Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE
• Rejzohn Wright, CB
• Nephi Sewell, LB
• Camron Peterson, DT
• Kevin Rader, TE
Not Seen At Practice
• Willie Gay Jr., LB (undisclosed)
• Khalen Saunders, DT (calf)
• D'Marco Jackson, LB (calf)
• Jaylan Ford, LB (hamstring)
Limited Participant
• Nick Saldiveri, G (calf)
Observed/Did Not Practice
• Dallin Holker, TE (ankle)
Several players are dealing with soft tissue injuries. Saunders is expected to miss the first few weeks of the year, which is one reason why the Saints traded for former Washington DT John Ridgeway III last week. Jackson's injury may also have his Week 1 status in doubt.
Saldiveri has not practiced since July 29. His return to the field, albeit on a reportedly limited basis, is a good sign. He was the early camp favorite for the starting job at left guard. Ford was another player who missed much of camp and preseason with various injuries.
Most of the players on this list shouldn't be considered surprising. The biggest surprise was Gay, who is expected to play a big role on defense. His status bears close watching through the week.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero also reports that the Saints worked out several wide receivers on Monday. Among those wideouts were former first-round draft pick John Ross and 2023 XFL leading receiver Jahcour Pearson. No signings were reported after the tryouts.
The Saints will release their first official injury report for Week 1 on Wednesday. Stay tuned to the Saints News Network for all New Orleans Saints developments throughout the week.