NFL Injury Report: Saints Without Key Players Against Rams
Coming off their bye week, the New Orleans Saints will host the Los Angeles Rams in a later afternoon kickoff this Sunday. The Saints come in with a 4-7 record, winning their first two games with interim coach Darren Rizzi. The Rams enter with a 5-7 mark, losing to Philadelphia last week and dropping two of their last three contests.
It's an important matchup for each team, with the winner clinging to at least a chance to climb back into the NFC playoff chase. Both squads are still within striking distance in their divisions, but each need a winning streak and some outside help.
No team has been hit harder by injuries this season than the Saints. They've gotten a few pieces back in recent weeks but will still be without major contributors Rashid Shaheed, Paulson Adebo, Kendre Miller, and Bub Means (injured reserve) along with WR Chris Olave (concussion). The Rams have gone stretches without stars of their own, but pretty much all have returned to their lineup.
Neither the Saints or Rams practiced on Thanksgiving, but both released estimated injury reports. Friday marks the final injury report of the week for each squad.
Saints Final Injury Report - Week 13
Did Not Practice
• Erik McCoy, C (groin) - TBD
• Lucas Patrick, G (ankle) - OUT
Limited Practice
• Foster Moreau, TE (shoulder)
Full Practice
• Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE (achilles)
• Pete Werner, LB (hand)
• Jamaal Williams, RB (groin)
It was thought that the week off would allow both McCoy and Patrick to get back into the lineup. Patrick has missed the last two games and four of the last six weeks. For a good part of the season, the Saints have been without all three starters along the interior of their offensive line.
McCoy returned two weeks ago against Cleveland after a seven-game absence. He reaggravated his groin injury in the second half, but some reports indicated that he sat out the rest of the game out of precaution. Apparently, it was more serious. According to coach Darren Rizzi, McCoy is considered a game-time decision to play despite not practicing all week.
The Saints have not had their full starting offensive line since McCoy was injured on the third play of a Week 3 loss to Philadelphia. It was hoped, perhaps assumed, that would finally change for this game.
Williams has sat out the last three contests. He hasn't done much this season, rushing for 124 yards and a score. Without him and Kendre Miller however, the full rushing load has fallen to Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill. Williams and DE Tanoh Kpassagnon are both listed as questionable against the Rams.
Kpassagnon has been out for every game this season after being placed on the PUP list in training camp following an Achilles injury. New Orleans opened the 21-day practice window for him to return earlier this week. His versatility would be a welcome addition to a defensive line that has underachieved most of the 2024 season so far.
Rams Friday Injury Report
OUT
• Tyler Higbee, TE (knee)
• KT Leveston, OT (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE
• Alaric Jackson, OT (foot)
FULL PRACTICE (expected to play)
• Rob Havenstein, RT (ankle)
• Charles Woods, CB (ankle)