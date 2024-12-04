NFL Insider Reports Saints GM Mickey Loomis Has a 'Good Chance' to Remain In Place
The future is uncertain for the Saints, as they'll have to search for another head coach in the offseason. They'll have the yearly task of getting under the salary cap, but there's also a lot of moving parts and pieces to that right now. One thing that might not be changing is Mickey Loomis and his role with the team.
According to a Wednesday report by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, he gave some insight on what may or may not happen with Loomis and some nuggets on the coaching search.
The early belief among league insiders is that Mickey Loomis has a good chance to remain as Saints general manager. That's not 100%, but that's what people in the know on these sorts of things are predicting. The Saints have traditionally valued connectivity/familiarity, which could be a factor in the interview process. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, a Saints defensive backs coach from 2016 to 2020, is expected to get a look in New Orleans. Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, a Saints offensive assistant from 2017 to 2018 and the LSU offensive coordinator when Joe Burrow led the Tigers to a national championship, is a logical name as well. And an intriguing candidate would be Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who is from the New Orleans area. The Saints will likely cast the proverbial wide net, but I think their tendency toward familiarity is noteworthy.
Glenn has reportedly been a leading candidate for the Saints coaching job, but New Orleans is expected to do plenty of interviews. When they had to replace Sean Payton, the Saints had several candidates including Glenn. Loomis has been with the organization since 2000, serving as the team's general manager since 2002. Things can obviously change, but for now, Loomis isn't going anywhere and could lead the 'retooling' for the team.