Saints News Network

NFL Insider Reports Saints GM Mickey Loomis Has a 'Good Chance' to Remain In Place

Mickey Loomis' future as the Saints GM might not be in question, according to a report by ESPN.

John Hendrix

Mar 11, 2023; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis laughs at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mar 11, 2023; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis laughs at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The future is uncertain for the Saints, as they'll have to search for another head coach in the offseason. They'll have the yearly task of getting under the salary cap, but there's also a lot of moving parts and pieces to that right now. One thing that might not be changing is Mickey Loomis and his role with the team.

According to a Wednesday report by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, he gave some insight on what may or may not happen with Loomis and some nuggets on the coaching search.

The early belief among league insiders is that Mickey Loomis has a good chance to remain as Saints general manager. That's not 100%, but that's what people in the know on these sorts of things are predicting. The Saints have traditionally valued connectivity/familiarity, which could be a factor in the interview process. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, a Saints defensive backs coach from 2016 to 2020, is expected to get a look in New Orleans. Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, a Saints offensive assistant from 2017 to 2018 and the LSU offensive coordinator when Joe Burrow led the Tigers to a national championship, is a logical name as well. And an intriguing candidate would be Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who is from the New Orleans area. The Saints will likely cast the proverbial wide net, but I think their tendency toward familiarity is noteworthy.

Glenn has reportedly been a leading candidate for the Saints coaching job, but New Orleans is expected to do plenty of interviews. When they had to replace Sean Payton, the Saints had several candidates including Glenn. Loomis has been with the organization since 2000, serving as the team's general manager since 2002. Things can obviously change, but for now, Loomis isn't going anywhere and could lead the 'retooling' for the team.

Published
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News