NFL Matchup: Saints Offense vs. Browns Defense
The New Orleans Saints hope to win their second game in a row this Sunday when they host the Cleveland Browns. Last week, they defeated the Atlanta Falcons by a 20-17 score at home. That snapped a seven-game losing streak, tied for the second longest single-season losing streak in team history.
Last Sunday's win was also the first game without fired coach Dennis Allen, who was let go the previous week. He was replaced by special teams coach Darren Rizzi, with the Saints showing more passion and intensity then they had in over two months.
New Orleans, now 3-7, opened the year with two explosive offensive performances. Since then, injuries and ineffective depth have taken their toll. Some key players have started to return, but the Saints will again be noticeably shorthanded for this week's matchup.
Cleveland, currently 2-7, had a defense that entered the year with high expectations. The Browns haven't performed at nearly the level they did last year on this side of the ball, but remain a unit that can win games.
Saints Offensive Rankings
Points Scored: 16th (22.7/game)
Total Yards: 16th (334.8 yards)
Passing: 16th (212.4)
Rushing: 13th (122.4)
Rushing Average: 18th (4.3)
Third Downs: 17th
New Orleans ranks in the middle of the pack in about every offensive category. Take out their first two explosive games of the year, and those overall numbers look very deceiving. Of course, injuries also played a big part in their performance drop.
Quarterback Derek Carr is back after a three-game absence earlier this year, allowing coordinator Klint Kubiak to open a bit more of the playbook. Carr has completed 67.4% of his throws with 11 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, but protection up front has been spotty at times.
New Orleans hopes to get C Erik McCoy (groin) back this week after missing nearly seven games. There was a chunk of the year where the Saints were without all three interior starters along with two primary backups. That obviously affected pass protection, but also handcuffed the rushing attack. Quietly, young tackles Taliese Fuaga and Trevor Penning have had solid years, but there have been interior issues most of the season.
Carr has also had a depleted receiving corps to work with. Top wideouts Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, along with rookie Bub Means, remain on injured reserve. Newly acquired veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling showed some explosiveness last week with three catches for 103 yards and two scores, giving a glimpse of hope going forward.
Veteran WR Cedrick Wilson has shown little, nor has undrafted rookie Mason Tipton or Kevin Austin. Athletic TE Juwan Johnson remains wildly unreliable, while Foster Moreau is most effective as a blocker. With Olave and Shaheed out for an extended period, the team's passing attack has often been very limited and predictable.
Taysom Hill is among the long list of productive players that has missed time for the Saints. Hill's absence has actually highlighted how important his mere presence is to the offense. The versatile weapon has only 230 scrimmage yards on 23 touches in six games. However, he's a bonafide threat to defenses in multiple ways from several different positions.
For much of this season, Alvin Kamara has seemed like the lone weapon in the Saints offense. A patchwork offensive line, often unproductive receivers, and no backfield depth has made Kamara an even bigger focus of opposing defenses than usual. Yet, he's somehow remained effective.
Kamara has 715 rushing yards with six touchdowns, averaging 4.3 per attempt. He has an additional 421 yards and a score on a team-high 51 receptions. He's exceeded 100 scrimmage yards in seven contests this year. In the three games Kamara doesn't have 100 yards from scrimmage, the Saints have averaged just 14 offensive points.
Don't expect the reliance on Kamara to change soon, even with Hill now healthy. Olave and Shaheed both remain out, while RB Kendre Miller is also still on injured reserve and Jamaal Williams looks like he'll miss his third straight outing.
Browns Defensive Rankings
Points Allowed: 21st (23.7)
Total Yards: 15th (328.3)
vs. Pass: (205.7)
vs. Run: 14th (122.5)
Rushing Average: 19th (4.5)
Third Downs: 2nd
Like the offense they're facing this week, Cleveland ranks around the middle of the league in most every defensive category. Also like the Saints, much more was expected from the Browns defensive unit.
Cleveland has forced a turnover in only three of their nine games this season. Their one interception and five turnovers forced are both the fewest in the NFL. They have a solid total of 27 sacks and 55 QB hits, but traded DE Za'Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions.
Eighth-year DE Myles Garrett remains a force. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year has seven sacks, 15 QB hits, and 29 pressures this season. He leads a formidable defensive line of Dalvin Tomlinson, Ogbo Okoronko, and Shelby Harris.
Outside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the Browns leading tackler, is on injured reserve. Jordan Hicks is terrific in the middle, but Cleveland's linebacking corps as a group has consistently been out of position and athletically overmatched for much of this season.
The Browns have perhaps the league's best secondary talent-wise. However, the unit hasn't always played up to their potential. They have no interceptions as a group and have allowed six pass catchers to gain at least 70 yards, including four 100-yard outings. Only two opposing quarterbacks have thrown for over 265 yards against Browns coverage, but they've been vulnerable to the big play.
Cornerback Denzel Ward has been largely outstanding. Ward has given up less than 44% completion percentage when targeted and has broken up a league-best 15 passes. Martin Emerson and Greg Newsome are equally terrific corners, but have been targeted with far greater success this season. Combined, Emerson and Newsome have allowed a 59.6% completion rate with just six passes broken up.
Cleveland has a deep crew of safeties, but also a group that hasn't played up to capability. Grant Deplpit, Juan Thornhill, Ronnie Hickman, and Rodney McLeod are active and physical. They've also been extremely vulnerable to play-action, along with the Browns linebackers.
New Orleans comes into Sunday's game after last week's win snapped a seven-game losing streak. Cleveland, coming off a bye, has lost six of their last seven outings. The matchup on this side of the ball between two units that had much higher expectations will likely determine the outcome of this matchup.