NFL Pro Bowl Update: Three Saints Ranked Among Top At Their Positions
Another week of NFL Pro Bowl fan voting results were officially released on Monday afternoon. Three New Orleans Saints players are currently ranked in the top-6 for votes at their respective positions.
The 2025 Pro Bowl will be held in Orlando, FL, with the game scheduled for Sunday, February 2. Preceding the game, there will be a skills competition between the Pro Bowl participants on Thursday along with other games and activities.
Voting for the 2025 Pro Bowl will officially conclude on December 23. Here are the three New Orleans players ranked in the top-6 at their positions at the conclusion of Week 14.
Matthew Hayball, Punter
Born and raised in Australia, Hayball grew up playing Australian rules football. He was selected in the 2015 Australian Football League Draft by the Geelong Football Club, where he'd play for three years in the Victorian Football League.
An undrafted rookie out of Vanderbilt after starting his collegiate career at Florida Atlantic, Hayball was signed by the Saints right after the draft. He'd beat out fellow Australian Lou Hedley in training camp to win the starting punting job.
The 27-year-old Hayball had some inconsistencies early in the year but quickly leveled off and has shown a strong leg from the onset. Over 12 games for the Saints, Hayball has a gross average of 43.9 yards per punt. He's also executed one fake punt, successfully picking up a first down with an 11-yard run.
Hayball's net average is 39.8, with a long of 59 yards. He has 31 of his 57 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line with only three touchbacks. His hang-time and directional precision has helped the Saints special teams hold opposing punt returners to just a 7.5 average, one of the best in the league.
Alvin Kamara, Running Back
Kamara, 29, might be having the best overall campaign of his eight-year NFL career. He already has a career-best 938 yards on the ground, averaging 4.2 per carry and scoring six times. He's also added 485 yards and a touchdown as a receiver while hauling in a team-high 64 receptions.
With just 62 rushing yards over the final four games, Kamara will record his first career 1,000-yard season. He currently leads all backs in receptions and receiving yardage.
Already the franchise all-time leader in rushing yards, rushing attempts, rushing touchdowns, total touchdowns, and all team receiving marks for a back, Kamara is still going strong.
What is most impressive about Kamara's year is that he's done it with very little help around him. Wideouts Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed have been out since before mid-season, Taysom Hill joins them being out the rest of the year. Quarterback Derek Carr missed three games and is out again. The team has had no other viable backfield options, and all three starters on the interior offensive line have missed big chunks of action.
Despite extra defensive focus, Kamara has remained highly effective nearly every week. Kamara has eclipsed 100 scrimmage yards in eight games, including a season-best 215 yards from scrimmage in a Week 9 loss against Carolina.
Tyrann Mathieu, Safety
The 32-year-old Mathieu has been a relatively consistent defender, at least against the pass, on what's been an extremely poor New Orleans defense in 2024. Tackling has been an issue for Mathieu, but he does have 35 solo stops among 46 total tackles.
Where Mathieu remains most dangerous to opposing offenses is in coverage. He's broken up six passes and has three interceptions, tied for the team lead. Not often used in man coverage anymore, Mathieu has still given up a respectable 68.9% completion percentage when targeted.
Tyrann Mathieu, along with LB Demario Davis, is also one of the unquestioned leaders of this team. It hasn't been a memorable year for the Saints with injuries, coaching turmoil, and an overall slippage in play. Yet, Mathieu has set an example that's at least kept the team playing hard, both with his leadership skills and ability on the field.