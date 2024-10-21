NFL Report: Derek Carr Could Return to Saints Earlier Than Anticipated
There is a slim chance that the New Orleans Saints may get their starting quarterback back for their next game. Derek Carr has missed the last two contests with an oblique injury suffered in the fourth quarter of a Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Without Carr and several other offensive starters the last two weeks, the Saints have lost by a combined score of 84-37. Since Thursday's loss to the Denver Broncos, there have been some rumblings that Carr could return as soon as this week. The 2-5 Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday on the road.
New Orleans coach Dennis Allen was asked about Carr's status during his Friday press conference by Katherine Terrell of ESPN.
''I think we’re getting closer. Do I think he’s going to be ready for the Charger game? I’m not sure. I think that’s questionable,” Allen said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “I think it’s certainly very likely for the following week. But I think we’ve got to just kind of go through the process and see how he does over the next three or four days and that’ll probably give us a much clearer picture in terms of his availability for this weekend.'' - Dennis Allen
It doesn't seem likely that Carr will be back in the lineup to face the Chargers. When the team returns to practice this week, that decision will probably be clear within the first couple days. Allen also said that his return will also depend on ''his ability to rotate his torso to be able to throw the football.''
Carr, 33, is in his second season with the Saints. He had several ups and downs last year but still threw for 3,878 yards with 25 touchdowns and 8 interceptions while completing 68.4% of his throws.
This season, Carr and the offense got off to a torrid start by scoring 91 points in the first two weeks. Carr threw five touchdown passes in those outings while completing 77% of his attempts. In five games before being hurt, Carr had a 70.3% completion percentage with 8 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, and 989 yards through the air.
With Carr in the lineup, the Saints averaged 28 points per game. Since he's been out, the offense has managed an average just 15 points in two outings. Quarterbacks Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener haven't been nearly as effective. Rattler has started both contests, completing 62.7% of his throws for 415 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions while getting sacked 11 times.
It's also worth noting that New Orleans has been without all three interior starters and versatile threat Taysom Hill. Last week, game-breaking wide receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed were also both sidelined by injuries. Shaheed will miss the rest of the season after knee surgery.
Along with Carr, the injury statuses of Olave, Hill, G Cesar Ruiz, and G Lucas Patrick will also be monitored closely this week. If Carr can play this week, he owns a 9-9 career record against the Chargers while with the Raiders. He averaged nearly 226 yards per game through the air in those contests with 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
New Orleans, currently 2-5, is mired in a five-game losing streak. They enter Week 8 ranked 21st in total offense, 21st in passing production, and 19th in rushing yardage. Dennis Allen was noncommittal on who the starting quarterback will be against the Chargers. If Carr can't go again, however, it will most likely be Rattler, the rookie fifth-round choice.