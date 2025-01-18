NFL Report: Saints Expected To Hold Virtual Coaching Interview With Kellen Moore On Saturday
The New Orleans Saints coaching search continues, as they set up more interviews through this weekend. Nick Underhill of neworleans.football reports that the Saints are expected to conduct a virtual interview with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Saturday.
Moore is one of the most popular coaching candidates on the market, being pursued by several teams. For the Saints, he's the sixth coach that's been officially interviewed in some capacity.
• Kellen Moore
• Joe Brady
• Darren Rizzi
• Aaron Glenn
• Anthony Weaver
• Mike Kafka
A virtual interview is required for any coach still employed by an NFL team. This will be the case until Monday, January 20. After that, in-person interviews may be conducted on the condition that a season has ended for the team that the coach is working for.
The Eagles and Moore finished the regular season with a 14-3 record and as the second seed in the NFC playoffs. Philadelphia will host the Los Angeles Rams in a Divisional Round matchup on Sunday.
Moore oversaw a Philadelphia offense that ranked 8th in total yardage this season. The Eagles were 29th in passing production, but 2nd in rushing yardage.
Kellen Moore
Moore, 36, is in his first year as the Eagles offensive coordinator. He'd spent the previous season as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Prior to that, Moore was with the Dallas Cowboys from 2018 to 2022. His first year in Dallas was as QB coach, with his last three years as the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys.
Moore was a collegiate quarterback at Boise State from 2007 to 2011. He was not selected in the 2012 NFL Draft, but was signed by the Detroit Lions. After three seasons as a backup with Detroit, Moore was signed by the Dallas Cowboys. He'd be with the Cowboys for the remaining three years of his NFL career.
Moore saw action in only three NFL games in five seasons. All were in 2015 with Dallas, with two starts. He completed 58.7% of his throws for 779 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions.
ICYMI: Saints Should Consider Re-Signing...
The New Orleans Saints are facing a ton of crucial offseason decisions. New Orleans finished 5-12 this season, their worst record since 2005. They fired coach Dennis Allen after a 2-7 start on the path to missing the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.
Here is the list of unrestricted free agents for the Saints heading into the offseason.
• Paulson Adebo, CB
• Ugo Amadi, S
• Willie Gay Jr., LB
• Will Harris, S
• Justin Herron, OT
• Shemar Jean-Charles, CB
• Juwan Johnson, TE
• Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE
• Shane Lemieux, G/C
• Lucas Patrick, G
• Dante Pettis, WR
• Adam Prentice, FB
• Payton Turner, DE
• Oli Udoh, OT
• Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR
• Chase Young, DE
• Landon Young, T/G