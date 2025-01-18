Saints News Network

NFL Report: Saints Expected To Hold Virtual Coaching Interview With Kellen Moore On Saturday

Saints to hold another interview with top coaching candidate on Saturday, per report.

Bob Rose

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints coaching search continues, as they set up more interviews through this weekend.  Nick Underhill of neworleans.football reports that the Saints are expected to conduct a virtual interview with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Saturday.

Moore is one of the most popular coaching candidates on the market, being pursued by several teams. For the Saints, he's the sixth coach that's been officially interviewed in some capacity.

• Kellen Moore

• Joe Brady

• Darren Rizzi

• Aaron Glenn

• Anthony Weaver

• Mike Kafka

A virtual interview is required for any coach still employed by an NFL team.  This will be the case until Monday, January 20.  After that, in-person interviews may be conducted on the condition that a season has ended for the team that the coach is working for.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore reacts during a game against Washington
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore reacts during a game against Washington / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Eagles and Moore finished the regular season with a 14-3 record and as the second seed in the NFC playoffs.  Philadelphia will host the Los Angeles Rams in a Divisional Round matchup on Sunday.

Moore oversaw a Philadelphia offense that ranked 8th in total yardage this season.  The Eagles were 29th in passing production, but 2nd in rushing yardage.

Kellen Moore

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Moore, 36, is in his first year as the Eagles offensive coordinator. He'd spent the previous season as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Prior to that, Moore was with the Dallas Cowboys from 2018 to 2022. His first year in Dallas was as QB coach, with his last three years as the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys.

Moore was a collegiate quarterback at Boise State from 2007 to 2011.  He was not selected in the 2012 NFL Draft, but was signed by the Detroit Lions.  After three seasons as a backup with Detroit, Moore was signed by the Dallas Cowboys.  He'd be with the Cowboys for the remaining three years of his NFL career.

Moore saw action in only three NFL games in five seasons.  All were in 2015 with Dallas, with two starts.  He completed 58.7% of his throws for 779 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions.

Paulson Adebo
Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) intercepts a ball intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks (not pictured) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

ICYMI: Saints Should Consider Re-Signing...

The New Orleans Saints are facing a ton of crucial offseason decisions. New Orleans finished 5-12 this season, their worst record since 2005. They fired coach Dennis Allen after a 2-7 start on the path to missing the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.

Here is the list of unrestricted free agents for the Saints heading into the offseason.

• Paulson Adebo, CB
• Ugo Amadi, S
• Willie Gay Jr., LB
• Will Harris, S
• Justin Herron, OT
• Shemar Jean-Charles, CB
• Juwan Johnson, TE
• Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE
• Shane Lemieux, G/C
• Lucas Patrick, G
• Dante Pettis, WR
• Adam Prentice, FB
• Payton Turner, DE
• Oli Udoh, OT
• Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR
• Chase Young, DE
• Landon Young, T/G

Read More of Bob Rose's Article

Published
Bob Rose
BOB ROSE

Covers the New Orleans Saints as a senior writer for the Saints News Network.  Co-Host of the Bayou Blitz Podcast.

Home/News