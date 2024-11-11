NFL Report: Saints To Release Starting Offensive Lineman
The New Orleans Saints announced that they have waived center Connor McGovern on Monday. McGovern has started the last five games for New Orleans, playing every offensive snap in the process.
An eight-year pro, McGovern first entered the NFL as a fifth-round choice in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos out of Missouri. He played his first three years with Denver before spending the last four seasons with the New York Jets. He'd start 91 games at center or guard over those first seven NFL campaigns.
After injury to starting center Erik McCoy, the Saints signed McGovern off the Jets practice squad. When other linemen Lucas Patrick, Shane Lemieux, and Nick Saldiveri also went down with injuries, McGovern was pressed into action just three days after being signed against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Over the last three weeks, the Saints have gotten Patrick, Lemieux, and Saldiveri back into action. Late last week, the Saints also opened the 21-day practice window for Erik McCoy to return from injured reserve.
Patrick missed Sunday's win over Atlanta, but Lemieux was active and Saldiveri played all of the team's offensive snaps. McGovern's release may also signal that the Saints could activate Erik McCoy this week.
New Orleans, now 3-7, host the 2-7 Cleveland Browns this Sunday. McCoy (groin) has been out since leaving a Week 3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.