NFL Running Back Jamaal Williams Facing More Pressure To Produce In His Second Year With The New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints averaged just 102.5 rushing yards per game last season, ranking 21st in the NFL. Their average of 3.6 yards per carry was the second worst in the league. Some of that can be attributed to a struggling offensive line that was downright abysmal in some games. The Saints also fell behind by multiple scores in some contests, causing them to resort to a pass-heavy approach in the second half.
New Orleans running backs must also shoulder part of the blame. Alvin Kamara missed the first three games of the year because of suspension. Rookie third-round choice Kendre Miller missed a total of nine contests because of injuries. Generally speaking, however, the position as a whole was largely disappointing last year.
One veteran back in particular performed well below expectations after being added in free agency last offseason. He's among many New Orleans players looking for a rebound performance in 2024.
Jamaal Williams, RB
A collegiate teammate of Taysom Hill at BYU, Jamaal Williams was a fourth-round choice in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. He was solid for the Packers over his first four seasons, rushing for a combined 1,985 yards and 10 touchdowns in a part-time role.
In 2021, Williams signed as a free agent with the Detroit Lions. He was solid in his first year (601 rushing yards), then exploded in 2022 with a career-best 1,066 yards on the ground and an NFL-high 17 rushing touchdowns. That prompted New Orleans to sign Williams to a three-year contract in 2023 worth a total of $12 million dollars, nearly $8.2 of which guaranteed.
Williams struggled in his first year with New Orleans. During Kamara's suspension to open the year, Williams averaged a paltry 2.7 per run on 27 carries for 74 yards in the first two weeks. He'd suffer a hamstring injury in Week 2 that would sideline him for four games. Upon his return, there would still be opportunities with Kamara back but Miller out of the lineup.
Williams continued to be ineffective during the course of the year. There was only one game all season where he averaged over four yards per carry. He reached the end zone only once, that on a meaningless late-game score in a blowout of Atlanta during the season finale.
In 13 games played, Williams had just 306 yards rushing and averaged a meager 2.9 per carry. He rushed for over 50 yards only once and had just two outings of over 50 yards from scrimmage. He'd provide very little for an offense that was often in desperate need of plays, even when Kamara was out of the lineup.
The Saints News Network listed Williams as potentially on the roster bubble this summer. However, it's hard to imagine him not making the team. New Orleans added no running backs of significance this offseason. Additionally, Williams would cause a dead cap number of nearly $7 million dollars if released, while only counting $4.6 million against the cap in 2024 if retained.
With that being said, Williams will still face a stiff battle just for playing time. Kamara will be the team's primary back. Miller looks poised to take over the number two spot, providing he can stay healthy. Williams could be a goal-line and short yardage option, but even veteran RB James Robinson could challenge him for that role.
New Orleans changed offensive coordinators this offseason. Klint Kubiak replaces longtime assistant Pete Carmichael as the Saints essentially overhauled their entire offensive staff. Kubiak is expected to install an outside zone-blocking running scheme, relying on both the vision and versatility of the running backs.
Now 29, Williams is a runner with excellent vision who can pick up tough inside yards. However, he doesn't have great speed, raising questions whether he can excel in an outside zone-blocking scheme like the one Kubiak is expected to install. He's also not a great receiver, surpassing 35 catches and 250 receiving yards just once in a seven-year career.
Williams is a bruising runner, despite his scheme limitations. It's easy to see his fit in Klint Kubiak's system, even if it's primarily as a change-of-pace back or short yardage option. However, Williams will need to quickly show whether last year's struggles were an aberration to have a trusted role in the New Orleans offense.