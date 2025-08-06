NFL Trade Rumors: Saints Again Linked To Blockbuster Deal For Superstar
The Dallas Cowboys have a massive problem on their hands. They can't come to terms on a contract extension with superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons and he's seemingly fed up with the situation.
Parsons officially requested a trade from the Cowboys earlier this summer and there should be no shortage of suitors for the star.
Tramell Jeffers of Who Dat Dish recently urged the New Orleans Saints to pursue a blockbuster deal for the disgruntled Cowboys superstar.
"Parsons would serve as a perfect fit under Brandon Staley's 3-4 defensive scheme as an undersized edge rusher," Jeffers wrote. "This scheme emphasizes outside linebackers to primarily focus on rushing the quarterback, which is his biggest strength.
"Although the Saints could use more help at the wide receiver position, Parsons is the better player and fit for the Saints defense. The Saints have a much bigger need at the edge rusher position. Parsons is universally considered as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and the Saints could desperately use his ability to get after the quarterback."
Jerry Jones of the Cowboys recently said he has no intentions of trading Parsons, but if the star refuses to play, Jones could be forced to.
If that's the case, the Saints should offer whatever the Cowboys want to land Parsons.
With Derek Carr and Tyrann Mathieu retiring, the Saints have more money to work with than they're used to. Pair that with a few more cuts the Saints could make and New Orleans could find the money to pay him if they can land him.
At the end of the day, this is one of the best players in football we're talking about. If he's available on the trade block, it would be malpractice if the Saints didn't try to land him. It's unlikely, but it's a deal New Orleans needs to heavily push for.
More NFL: Saints Should Pursue 'Cut Candidate' QB From Browns