Saints News Network

Saints Should Pursue 'Cut Candidate' QB From Browns

The Saints could use another quarterback...

Zach Pressnell

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, facing, chats with quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, facing, chats with quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently suggested the Cleveland Browns could and should entertain the idea of cutting ties with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco at some point this offseason. Flacco sits as the top quarterback on the Browns' depth chart as of now.

"Of course, a certain section of Browns fans will be rooting for Flacco to rekindle the magic of the 2023 campaign, when the long-time starter signed in the middle of the season, went on a tear, helped lead Cleveland back to the postseason and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award," Sobleski wrote. "At the same time, no one should forget how poorly Flacco played for the Indianapolis Colts last season and the fact he's now two years older.

"Where's the upside with Flacco? Cleveland wants to compete this fall, while also looking for growth potential at the game's most important position. Pickett, alongside rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, at least provide some long-term hope."

While the idea of cutting Flacco doesn't make sense for the Browns, if they opt to do it, the Saints would be the perfect landing spot.

The Saints have a trio of young quarterbacks who haven't proved they could win games at the NFL level. If New Orleans is forced to use one of these options, there's a chance they're uncompetitive on offense.

But if the Saints can land a bridge quarterback like Flacco, he could give them a competitor for the season while Shough and Rattler sit behind him and develop.

This idea would be the best for the young players' futures, while also helping the team win a few more games this season than many anticipate.

If Flacco is cut, expect to see the Saints heavily involved in landing him.

More NFL: Saints Blockbuster? New Orleans Linked To Trade For Rookie QB

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News