Saints Should Pursue 'Cut Candidate' QB From Browns
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently suggested the Cleveland Browns could and should entertain the idea of cutting ties with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco at some point this offseason. Flacco sits as the top quarterback on the Browns' depth chart as of now.
"Of course, a certain section of Browns fans will be rooting for Flacco to rekindle the magic of the 2023 campaign, when the long-time starter signed in the middle of the season, went on a tear, helped lead Cleveland back to the postseason and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award," Sobleski wrote. "At the same time, no one should forget how poorly Flacco played for the Indianapolis Colts last season and the fact he's now two years older.
"Where's the upside with Flacco? Cleveland wants to compete this fall, while also looking for growth potential at the game's most important position. Pickett, alongside rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, at least provide some long-term hope."
While the idea of cutting Flacco doesn't make sense for the Browns, if they opt to do it, the Saints would be the perfect landing spot.
The Saints have a trio of young quarterbacks who haven't proved they could win games at the NFL level. If New Orleans is forced to use one of these options, there's a chance they're uncompetitive on offense.
But if the Saints can land a bridge quarterback like Flacco, he could give them a competitor for the season while Shough and Rattler sit behind him and develop.
This idea would be the best for the young players' futures, while also helping the team win a few more games this season than many anticipate.
If Flacco is cut, expect to see the Saints heavily involved in landing him.
