NFL Transaction Alert: Saints Announce Two Roster Moves On Tuesday, 11/19

Saints announce a couple of personnel moves early into their bye week.

Bob Rose

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jermaine Jackson (80) runs on to the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jermaine Jackson (80) runs on to the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
New Orleans Saints General Manager and Executive Vice President Mickey Loomis announced that the team made two moves on Tuesday.

The 4-7 Saints are heading into their bye week after defeating the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. It was their second victory in a row under interim coach Darren Rizzi.

Loomis announced that the team has re-signed wide receiver/kick returner Jermaine Jackson to their practice squad. An undrafted rookie from Idaho, Jackson has spent time on both the practice squad and active roster of the Saints this season.

The 5'7" and 170-Lb. Jackson has seen action for New Orleans in four games this season. He has only four offensive snaps, rushing once for a negative yard and no targets in the passing game.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jermaine Jackson (80) returns a kick against the Denver Broncos
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jermaine Jackson (80) returns a kick against the Denver Broncos / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Jackson's main value has been as a returner. He's returned seven punts for 68 yards, a 9.7 average. He also has eight kickoff returns for a 23.4 yard average.

Jackson initially replaced Rashid Shaheed as the team's primary returner after Shaheed (knee) was lost for the season. Dante Pettis assumed punt return duties after Jackson's release prior to last week's win over Cleveland.

To make room for Jackson on the practice squad, Loomis announced that the Saints had placed DE Trajan Jeffcoat on injured reserve from the practice squad. An undrafted rookie out of Arkansas, Jeffcoat had been on the practice squad for most of this season and had yet to see action through the first eleven contests.

New Orleans has a much-needed bye this week. The Saints resume action on Sunday, December 1, at home against the Los Angeles Rams, who currently have a 5-5 record.

Bob Rose
BOB ROSE

Covers the New Orleans Saints as a senior writer for the Saints News Network.  Co-Host of the Bayou Blitz Podcast.

