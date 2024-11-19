NFL Transaction Alert: Saints Announce Two Roster Moves On Tuesday, 11/19
New Orleans Saints General Manager and Executive Vice President Mickey Loomis announced that the team made two moves on Tuesday.
The 4-7 Saints are heading into their bye week after defeating the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. It was their second victory in a row under interim coach Darren Rizzi.
Loomis announced that the team has re-signed wide receiver/kick returner Jermaine Jackson to their practice squad. An undrafted rookie from Idaho, Jackson has spent time on both the practice squad and active roster of the Saints this season.
The 5'7" and 170-Lb. Jackson has seen action for New Orleans in four games this season. He has only four offensive snaps, rushing once for a negative yard and no targets in the passing game.
Jackson's main value has been as a returner. He's returned seven punts for 68 yards, a 9.7 average. He also has eight kickoff returns for a 23.4 yard average.
Jackson initially replaced Rashid Shaheed as the team's primary returner after Shaheed (knee) was lost for the season. Dante Pettis assumed punt return duties after Jackson's release prior to last week's win over Cleveland.
To make room for Jackson on the practice squad, Loomis announced that the Saints had placed DE Trajan Jeffcoat on injured reserve from the practice squad. An undrafted rookie out of Arkansas, Jeffcoat had been on the practice squad for most of this season and had yet to see action through the first eleven contests.
New Orleans has a much-needed bye this week. The Saints resume action on Sunday, December 1, at home against the Los Angeles Rams, who currently have a 5-5 record.