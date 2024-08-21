NFL Transactions: Saints Add Veteran Cornerback In Wake Of Star Rookie's Injury
The big news from the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday was the activation of tight end Juwan Johnson from the Physically Unable to Perform list. New Orleans also made two additional transactions during the course of the afternoon.
The Saints signed veteran cornerback Joejuan Williams, as reported by beat reporter Nick Underhill. In a corresponding move to make room for Williams, the Saints waived C Sincere Haynesworth with an injury designation.
Haynesworth, an undrafted rookie from Tulane, was injured in the second half of Sunday's preseason game at San Francisco. If he clears waivers, Haynesworth could be added to the club's injured reserve list.
New Orleans rookie CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, a second-round pick, was also injured against the 49ers. McKinstry injured his knee early in that game. Saints coach Dennis Allen said that the injury didn't appear serious and McKinstry should be ready for the September 7 regular season opener against the Carolina Panthers. The signing of Williams adds depth to an already deep position.
Joejuan Williams
Williams, 26, was a second-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Vanderbilt by the New England Patriots. Over his first three years with the Patriots, he appeared in 36 games as mostly a special teams contributor. As a defender, he broke up eight passes without intercepting a pass but gave up just 50% completion percentage when being targeted 36 times in coverage.
Williams would miss the entire 2022 season with injury. He signed as a free agent with the Minnesota Vikings last season. After being released in training camp, he was signed by the Chicago Bears. He'd appear in four games with the Bears before being released and finishing the year back with the Vikings, again mostly on special teams.
Even with McKinstry's injury, the Saints are extremely deep at cornerback. Starters Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo have sat out all of preseason with injuries, but will be ready to start the season. Alontae Taylor has had an outstanding training camp as he enters his third year.
Undrafted rookie CB Rico Payton and second-year CB Rejzohn Wright are each making a strong push for roster spots with terrific training camps and two strong preseason outings.
The Saints wrap up their preseason by hosting the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. All NFL teams must trim their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday, August 27.