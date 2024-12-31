NFL Transactions: Saints Announce Roster Moves For Week 18 Against Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis announced two transactions that the team made on Tuesday afternoon. The 5-11 Saints finish their season this Sunday at the 9-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaders of the NFC South.
New Orleans has announced the signing of offensive tackle Josh Ball from the Dallas Cowboys practice squad to the Saints active roster. To make room for Ball, New Orleans has placed rookie linebacker Jaylan Ford on season-ending injured reserve.
Ball, 26, was a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Cowboys out of Marshall. A 6'8" and 304-Lb. lineman, Ball missed his entire 2021 rookie year with an ankle injury. He appeared in 13 games in 2022, playing just 5% of the offensive snaps but 64 plays on special teams.
In 2023, Ball again missed the entire season. This time with a hip injury. He was released by the Cowboys late in training camp this year. However, was re-signed to the Dallas practice squad and has remained there until signed by New Orleans.
Ball has played both tackle and guard for Dallas. After starting his collegiate career at Florida State, Ball transferred to Marshall for the final two years of his college career. He was voted as a 1st Team All-Conference USA selection in 2020.
Ford, 23, was a fifth-round choice by the Saints out of Texas in last spring's draft. Recovering from an offseason hamstring injury, Ford appeared sparingly in just eight games for New Orleans but was a game-day scratch in several games.
Ford did not play any defensive snaps for the Saints. However, he was in on 104 plays on special teams. Against the Raiders last week, Ford sustained a fractured fibula. The injury required surgery, with no offseason timetable yet available for Ford's return to team activities.
New Orleans is preparing to wrap up a disappointing campaign on Sunday. The Saints will miss the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season. It is their longest stretch without a postseason appearance since between 2001 and 2005.