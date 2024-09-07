NFL Week 1: Saints Look To Flex Defensive Muscle In Opener Against Panthers
Week 1 of the NFL regular season schedule will include an NFC South showdown when the New Orleans Saints host the Carolina Panthers. This will be the first of five division games in the first 10 weeks for the Saints, so a strong start is obviously crucial.
New Orleans finished with a 9-8 record last season. They were tied for first in the NFC South, but missed the playoffs by coming up on the short end of key tiebreakers. It was their third straight year without a postseason berth.
Carolina had a league-worst 2-15 mark in 2023. It was their sixth straight year without a playoff trip and fifth straight with double-digit losses. That record, along with an inept offense, led to sweeping changes in the coaching staff and on that side of the ball.
The Saints made their own changes within their personnel and assistants on the offensive side. However, this squad is expected to remain strong on defense. Most of the key personnel on that side returns and will be joined by a few key additions.
Here's a closer look at how the New Orleans defense matches up with a new-look Carolina offense.
New Orleans Defense
The Saints ranked ninth in scoring defense and 14th in total defense last season. Their ranking of 11th against the pass was solid, but a ranking of 22nd against the run must improve. An equally large concern was the fact that the Saints recorded just 34 sacks, fourth fewest in the NFL.
Sixth-year DE Carl Granderson led the defense in sacks (8.5), pressures (28), and tackles for loss (14) while turning in a career-best campaign.
Granderson is joined up front by future Hall of Famer Cameron Jordan. The 35-year-old Jordan dealt with nagging injuries and as a result turned in the worst production since his rookie year. However, Jordan is still a stout run defender and a valuable experienced pass rusher.
Often injured DE Payton Turner starts this year healthy. The hope is that continues and that Turner will capitalize on the potential that made him a first round choice in the 2021 draft.
A big free-agent addition to the defense is DE Chase Young. The second overall choice in the 2020 NFL Draft has flashed tremendous disruptive capabilities, but injuries and inconsistencies now have him at a crossroads in his career. Young had a strong preseason. If he can continue that momentum, the trio of him, Jordan, and Granderson will give opposing offensive lines fits.
Defensive tackle is another spot that should continue an upward arc. Second-year DT Bryan Bresee showed Pro Bowl potential as a rookie with 4.5 sacks, 13 pressures, seven tackles for loss, and six tipped passes. He's joined by underrated Nathan Shepherd, who doesn't show up big on a stat sheet but is a valuable member of the front.
With Khalen Saunders sidelined, DT John Ridgeway III could see reps on early downs and short yardage situations. In obvious passing situations, Jordan could slide next to Bresee inside with Young and Granderson on the edge.
Ageless LB Demario Davis continues to be the glue to this defense. Davis led the team in tackles in 2023 with his sixth straight year with at least 100 stops. One of the best all-around defenders in the league, Davis filled up the stat sheet with a career-best 6.5 sacks, 15 pressures, 12 tackles for loss, four passes broken up, and two forced fumbles.
Steady LB Pete Werner is one of Davis' running mates at linebacker. Werner isn't great in space but is terrific against the run, a heady zone defender, and has the instincts that always put him around the ball.
Athletic LB Willie Gay Jr. joined the Saints from Kansas City this offseason. Gay gives a tremendous boost to the team's speed at the second level. He also plays with underrated instincts against the pass or run and a tenacious pursuit of the ball.
Gay is dealing with a back injury that has him listed as questionable against Carolina. If he plays, the Saints have a terrific trio of versatile linebackers who can all remain on the field in any situation.
New Orleans corners Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo didn't see any preseason action, but both are healthy and a full-go for Sunday. Lattimore has had some injury issues over the last two years, but is still one of the top corners in the game. He's capable of shadowing an opponent’s top wideout all over the field.
Adebo was arguably the team's MVP last season. Stepping up when Lattimore was injured, Adebo led the team in interceptions (4), and pass breakups (18), while forcing two fumbles and allowing only 55% completion percentage and one score when targeted last season.
Third-year CB Alontae Taylor had some rocky moments last year as the Saints top slot cover corner. While better suited for the outside, Taylor has outstanding coverage skills and will be a big part of the defensive scheme in various roles.
The Saints spent a second-round choice on Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry.
Already possessing the league's best trio of corners, McKinstry adds another top-tier cover option for the secondary. The surprise emergence of undrafted rookie Rico Payton in training camp gives this unit unmatched depth and special teams athleticism.
This is a unit that can match up with the league's deepest receiving units. Their collective abilities in man or off-ball coverage allows the defense to be more creative and aggressive with their game plans.
Safety doesn't possess those same riches. Veteran Tyrann Mathieu remains a steady presence. Mathieu matched Adebo's team-high four interceptions while breaking up nine passes. The job alongside him remains undecided.
Second-year S Jordan Howden is one option, but must show better awareness and eliminate the ups and downs he struggled with as a rookie. Free-agent addition Will Harris may not have Howden's upside, but is pushing him hard for playing time because of his versatility.
Carolina Offense
Last season, an abysmal Panthers offense ranked between 30th and dead last in points scored, total yards, passing yardage, both rushing and passing scores, and sacks allowed. Carolina responded with a new head coach in Dave Canales and new offensive coordinator in Brad Idzik after both ran the offense in Tampa Bay.
The Panthers also inked two high-priced guards in free agency with Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt. They'll join tackles Ikem Ekwonu, Taylor Moton, and C Austin Corbett in attempting to keep 2023 first overall draft choice Bryce Young intact.
Despite being sacked an eye-popping 62 times, Young still managed to start 16 of 17 contests. His numbers were underwhelming, to say the least. Young completed only 59% of his throws for an average of just 179 yards per game with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. While his own play must certainly improve, a better supporting cast around him may also help.
The Panthers traded for former Steelers leading wideout Diontae Johnson. Carolina also spent a first-round choice on WR Xavier Legette, a second-rounder on RB Johnathon Brooks, and a fourth-rounder on TE Ja'Tavion Sanders. Brooks will miss Sunday's contest with injury, but Johnson, Legette, and Sanders will be a big part of the attack.
Johnson is a shifty receiver that can produce from the slot and outside. Legette is a big-bodied wideout with game-breaking ability. Much bigger things are expected from physical second-year WR Jonathan Mingo after a strong finish to his rookie season.
Veteran Saints-killer Adam Thielen also returns after leading the Panthers in 2023 with 103 receptions and 1,014 yards. Thielen, 34, may have lost a step but is still a crafty route runner and Young's security blanket. Rookie TE Sanders is raw but a fantastic athlete that can create problems in the open field.
Even without Jonathon Brooks, the Panthers should improve in a rushing attack that ranked 20th last season. The addition of Lewis and Hunt joining Ekwonu up front will result in a more physical offensive line and one that's likely to get push at the line of scrimmage for their runners.
Physical RB Chuba Hubbard returns after leading Carolina in rushing last season. Hubbard averaged just 3.8 per carry but picked up 908 yards on the ground and scored five of the team's seven rushing touchdowns.
Miles Sanders also returns for his second season with the Panthers. His first was a disappointment, rushing for only 432 yards and 3.3 per attempt. A slashing runner with excellent burst, Sanders was a 1,000-yard rusher as recently as 2022 with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Both Hubbard and Sanders are capable threats on screens and check-down passes for Young. The two combined for 66 catches and 387 yards, but that total should rise this season with improved line play.
What to Watch
New Orleans must generate more pressure up front than a year ago. The addition of Young will make the whole line more disruptive. Whether it's Young, Jordan, Granderson, or Bresee, the defender that draws single-team blocking must especially be a playmaker. This applies against the run also, where backfield penetration will be equally important.
Saints linebackers will be extremely active, as always. If the defensive line can cause havoc, then the liklihood that Davis, Gay, and Werner create big plays increases dramatically. Bryce Young isn't much of a runner, but when he breaks the pocket it'll be on Davis and Gay to track him down quickly.
Expect the New Orleans corners to be extremely aggressive and challenge Carolina receivers. It's a matchup that heavily favors the Saints on paper. That advantage grows even larger if New Orleans can shut down the run and pressure Young up front.
Carolina will be improved offensively this year. With so many new pieces, however, an experienced and established New Orleans defense could dominate this matchup. With the Saints having questions of their own offensively, the key to victory may lie in their defense to be dominant.